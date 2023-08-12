‘We shouldn’t be waiting for catastrophic weather events and record temperatures to move us to act’

An unusually grey July day in Dublin. Ireland has experienced exceptionally high levels of rainfall over the summer but has so far been shielded from catastrophic weather events. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

Ireland ranks lowest of all countries in a global survey when it comes to being “worried/very worried” about climate change. That attitude suggests a large chunk of the Irish public doesn’t believe there is much to be concerned about in spite of recent glimpses of a more turbulent future.

While a healthy majority (69 per cent) do express angst, Irish opinions may be tempered somewhat by not directly experiencing (yet) the more visceral signs of climate disruption when compared to other countries, according to the conclusions of the 2023 IRIS Global Public Confidence Study.

It focuses on “levels of confidence and concern” about the climate crisis (among other topics) – and living in a world of increasing and more extreme weather events that are virtually impossible without the imprint of human-induced climate change.

Nearly 19,000 people were surveyed across 27 countries, including 1,000 Irish adults through Behaviour & Attitudes. Fieldwork was mainly completed during early 2023 – it should be acknowledged it was before the “summer of extremes” being experienced across the planet. Then again, record temperatures, searing heatwaves, raging wildfires and flash floods are nothing new.

READ MORE

Ireland ranked mid-table in terms of whether the impact of climate change can be prevented – one in five (19 per cent) believe it is too late, versus 53 per cent saying we still have time to remedy the situation

More than half (52 per cent) in Ireland believe climate change is a very serious issue for our planet, but only 44 per cent see this as an immediate threat to their country and one third to where they live. Many look at it as a distant problem, not something of direct local concern or relevance, which may be limiting people’s willingness to act.

Concern about climate change. Source: Global Public Confidence Study 2023

Ireland ranked mid-table in terms of whether the impact of climate change can be prevented – one in five (19 per cent) believe it is too late, versus 53 per cent saying we still have time to remedy the situation. The majority in most countries still feel it is not too late.

A quarter of Irish citizens believe we will never achieve a net-zero emissions economy compared to a 38 per cent average across countries surveyed. Similarly, just three in 10 of us believe the world will never achieve the same, significantly below the 43 per cent average. Just 18 per cent of Irish people feel net zero emissions will happen in the Republic by 2050.

Contributor to turbulence

The Irish are above the global average in believing clean/renewable energy should be a top priority (55 versus 50 per cent globally).

Asked if knowing a company uses a range of sustainability factors influences their purchase decision, about four in 10 say reducing packaging, limiting use of plastics, reducing carbon emissions and reducing energy or water waste would definitely affect their decision. Proportions vary considerably across countries. Among these factors, reducing emissions – arguably the single biggest contributor to turbulence that risks becoming catastrophic – is the least influential on purchasing decisions.

Ireland may rank lowest of all countries surveyed in terms of being worried/very worried about climate change (69 per cent compared with a global average of 83 per cent). However, a figure of 69 per cent “is actually very high and definitely high enough for politicians to take seriously” says Stop Climate Chaos coalition (SCC) co-ordinator Sadhbh O’Neill.

The message is not that Irish people aren’t concerned, but that we shouldn’t be waiting for catastrophic weather events and record temperatures to move us to act — Sadhbh O'Neill, Stop Climate Chaos coalition co-ordinator

In recent years climate has moved up in voters’ concerns in Irish polling, she underlines, and now consistently ranks as the fourth most important issue (on average) after housing, cost of living, and health. In the most recent Irish Times poll, 18 per cent of people said climate should be the Government’s top priority.

Sadhbh O’Neill, the Stop Climate Chaos coalition co-ordinator.

“The results might also have something to do with the fact that Ireland has not seen the weather extremes that have hit other countries over recent months,” O’Neill adds. “This is not to say Ireland is immune from global heating: we are at extreme risk of, for example, a sudden collapse of the Atlantic Ocean current system [the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation] that is responsible for our mild climate. And we don’t yet know what the impacts of the recent marine heatwave are on our coastal ecosystems.

“Therefore, the message is not that Irish people aren’t concerned, but that we shouldn’t be waiting for catastrophic weather events and record temperatures to move us to act,” she suggests. “The climate conversation needs to become local, tangible and human-centred, or we risk leaving people behind. Schools, businesses, sports organisations, local and national government, could all take a leaf out of the Friends of the Earth ‘Cuppa for Climate’ initiative, which aims to bring people together in a friendly and informal way to explore positive action.”

Environmental commentator John Gibbons says: “They say that for most people, change happens not when they see the light, but rather, when they feel the heat, and this seems to be borne out in this global study that shows uniquely low levels of concern over climate change among the Irish population.”

Climate commentator John Gibbons says Ireland has so far been buffered from the worst extremes of climate change, so lower levels of public concern are understandable.

“There is no doubt this is influenced by the fact that our temperate maritime climate has so far buffered us from the worst extremes, including devastating heatwaves. This appears to have fed an attitude of complacency,” he adds.

Insufficient action

Polls confirm an increasing strong majority view in Ireland that climate change is happening and is man-made, and growing backing for scaled-up action by the Government, yet there is insufficient action and opposition to simple actions in our collective interest. “We see this in strong public resistance to even some of the mildest efforts at emissions reduction, such as building cycle lanes and giving more road space to public transport,” Gibbons says.

“This apathetic view has dominated our media and politics in recent years, with climate action mostly framed as a burden or a nuisance rather than a vital national programme to safeguard our future.”

Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan has a national dialogue on climate action in place with big emphasis on participation. Its main objectives are increasing awareness of climate change based on scientific evidence; delivering an inclusive programme of engagement to inform policy, promoting climate literacy and improving people’s capacity to act, and empowering people to make positive behavioural change that improves their quality of life.

It is delivered through an annual programme of different-styled events known as “climate conversations”. Some 9,000 people participated and gave their views in the past two years. Summary reports suggest it is far from being a talking shop.

If all we hear is doom and gloom, we just freeze up like deer in headlights. That’s why it’s more important than ever to balance out the scary stuff with some hopeful news — Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist

Pulling against that, however, has been an alarming increase in climate denial and misinformation on social media platforms driven by right-wing activity, O’Neill says. “The Government (and also the media) must take whatever action is necessary and appropriate to inoculate the public from misinformation by educating the public about climate change and by distributing impartial, science-based information from reliable and trusted sources.”

The ever-pragmatic climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe starts her positive impacts newsletter this week with: “Can you believe we’ve just lived through the hottest two months in human history?”

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says there needs to be a balance of positive and negative stories to win public support in the fight against climate change. Photograph: Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images

After listing some of the extremes, she adds: “But here’s the kicker – by themselves, all these climate risks still aren’t enough to get people going. If all we hear is doom and gloom, we just freeze up like deer in headlights. That’s why it’s more important than ever to balance out the scary stuff with some hopeful news, 50-50. We’ve got real solutions, and you know how to get things started: talk about it!” She then lists her latest good news and the “not-so-good news”.

There is plenty of research to show the public will not be moved to act by abstract statistics and hypothetical risks but by stories about the real human impact of climate breakdown, points out O’Neill of SCC. “We need to see and hear real-world stories in the media of how drought will affect farmers, how flooding and sea level rise will drastically threaten our coastal cities, how women, children and older people are more severely affected by extreme temperatures and air pollution.”

‘Climate refugees’

The stories of millions of people on the front lines of heat stress, drought, displacement and extreme poverty are equally important, she says. “None of the countries surveyed are in Africa, where the most severe climate impacts are exacerbating hunger, poverty, conflict and displacement. If anything, the Irish public needs to be informed and prepared to accommodate climate refugees who will inevitably flee their homes due to rising temperatures.”

Experts said the severity of the Maui fire, which killed 80 people so far, was from a mix of very dry conditions, invasive vegetation, and local topography.

We have all the scientific information needed to justify bold action to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, “but the public isn’t hearing enough about the benefits of climate action in terms of cleaner air, warmer homes, green jobs, less traffic, or how to make all of that happen in a way that is affordable, fast and fair”.

O’Neill is heartened that 55 per cent of those surveyed in Ireland think renewable energy development should be a top priority. What is needed now is “to transform that public concern into a mobilised and informed electorate that demands political leadership across all levels of society as we head into European and local elections next year”.