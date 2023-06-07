Greta Thunberg to be given honorary freedom of Dublin city

The nominations were made on Wednesday morning at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Protocol Committee. Photograph: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images

Environmentalists Greta Thunberg and Duncan Stewart have been nominated for the honorary freedom of Dublin City by Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy. It is the first time the city has used the award to acknowledge the role of environmental activists.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Conroy praised the passion of both nominees for raising awareness of the “huge issue” that is climate change.

“I said already that I couldn’t think of any other Irish person who had done more over such a long period of time to spread the word about environmental issues than Duncan,” said Ms Conroy. “Greta has been a significant presence on the international stage, particularly in rallying young people to the climate challenge. I am a huge admirer of both Duncan and Greta. They are absolutely passionate about raising awareness of this huge issue.

“Our city has never before used this award to celebrate the role of environmental activists. We must recognise the incredible work done across generations to protect our shared city and planet.”

The nominations were made on Wednesday morning at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Protocol Committee. They are subject to approval at DCC’s next monthly meeting on June 12th.

The list of the freemen and freewomen of Dublin already includes US presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, entertainer Maureen Potter, former Dublin football managers Kevin Heffernan and Jim Gavin, broadcaster Gay Byrne and poet Thomas Kinsella.

The last time the freedom of Dublin was awarded back in 2022, Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Kellie Harrington, LGBTQ+ activist Ailbhe Smyth and Prof Mary Aiken were the recipients.

According to Dublin City Council, freemen and freewomen have the responsibility to “defend the city from attack and join the city militia at short notice”. Among the ancient privileges afforded to recipients is the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates without paying customs duties, the right to keep sheep on common ground within the city boundaries and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections.