Wild Atlantic salmon deaths in Sligo river trigger investigation

Inland Fisheries Ireland experts are working closely with Ballisodare Fishing Club and other agencies to establish the cause of the salmon fatalities.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is investigating the deaths of about 850 wild Atlantic salmon in a Co Sligo river.

The dead fish were found in the lower Ballisodare river, near Ballisodare, south of Sligo town.

IFI is working closely with Ballisodare Fishing Club and other agencies to establish the cause of these deaths, including with the Marine Institute Fish Health Unit, and veterinarians from the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine who are assisting in the expert examination of the affected fish.

IFI staff are conducting a full environmental analysis within the catchment in an effort to investigate whether water-quality issues may be contributing to mortalities.

Commenting on the investigation, Dr Cathal Gallagher, deputy chief executive of IFI, said: “We are saddened by these salmon fatalities, at a time of year when salmon are returning to their river of origin to spawn. Understanding the causes of these fish fatalities is crucial.

“IFI’s environmental, operational and research teams are closely investigating possible factors causing these salmon mortalities, alongside other agencies and local organisations. Salmon populations across Ireland face the threats of water pollution, illegal fishing and climate change, so it’s essential that we do what we can to help this iconic fish species survive and thrive.”

To date, only adult salmon deaths have been recorded and no other fish species appear to be affected in the river.

IFI – the State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats – continues to urge the public to report instances of fish kills, water pollution, habitat destruction or illegal fishing to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.