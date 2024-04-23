Deposit return scheme ‘teething issues’ will be resolved, chief promises

The deposit return scheme introduced in February is still in a transition phase with consumer frustrations including missing logos and broken reverse vending machines set to be resolved within weeks, the chief executive of Re-Turn has promised.

Ciaran Foley accepted the scheme – which sees a deposit of between 15 and 25 cent attached to plastic bottles and certain cans sold in shops – was still having “teething issues” but said he was broadly happy with the rollout.

“We never thought the transition period would flow seamlessly so there were always going to be challenges and I tried very hard to communicate that,” he told The Irish Times. “We never expected everything to work perfectly on day one so we are asking people to be patient through the transition.”

Mr Foley said despite some issues, the scheme had “made a good start” with 2 million containers returned to retailers in February rising to 20 million in March “and we’re going to do about 50 million in April”.

He said that since last month producers cannot put receptacles not involved in the scheme on the market while from June 1st “everything that’s on sale in stores will have the Re-Turn logo”.

Mr Foley pointed out that as of now the vending machines have an ‘up time of 86 per cent. You’re never going to be 100 per cent but the European average is 90 to 95 per cent and we’re at 86 per cent so we’re getting there’

Mr Foley said there were still some “issues around some of the reverse vending machines” that accept returned bottles and issue receipts which can be exchanged for cash at shop tills.

“It takes time for retailers to get used to how often they should empty bins and how to maintain the machines,” he said. “I wouldn’t blame anyone, I think we’re all getting used to this but some suppliers did have some mechanical issues which they’ve addressed.”

Mr Foley pointed out that as of now the vending machines have an “up time of 86 per cent. You’re never going to be 100 per cent but the European average is 90 to 95 per cent and we’re at 86 per cent so we’re getting there.”

He acknowledged some people had issues with machines not working which he said was a concern because a key challenge of the scheme is to win “the hearts and minds” of consumers.

“I can see the teething problems dissipating. They’re becoming less and less every day and as we get through [the] transition the issues will go away.

“Broadly speaking now customers will get a very positive experience with the reverse vending machines there are some outlying issues that we’re going to deal with and they’ll be gone away in a couple of weeks because we’re working really hard on this. We did 2.1 million containers last Saturday in 700,000 transactions that’s 700,000 successful and seamless transactions.”

He said Re-Turn does have “a lot more to do in terms of persuading people that the mixed dry recycling is not the way to go” and he pointed to the advantages of the new system including a more pure stream of plastic and aluminum can recycling and an increased volume collected centrally that would facilitate the building of a dedicated recycling plant in Ireland.