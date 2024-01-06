Entrepreneur and energy supergrid promoter Eddie O’Connor dies

Eddie O’Connor, who was 76, switched to the renewable energy sector in the late 1990s. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

The Irish businessman and renewable energy entrepreneur, Eddie O’Connor, has died. Mr O’Connor was a former CEO of Bord na Móna, the founder of Airtricity, and the co-founder of Mainstream Renewables and Supernode.

A former purchasing manager with the ESB, he went on to become Chief Executive of Bord na Móna before a late career change.

Mr O’Connor, who was 76, switched to the renewable energy sector in the late 1990s and went on to become one of its key business figures, with his latest project the promotion of a pan-European “supergrid” for renewable energy.

The ventures he established after leaving Bord na Móna made him an extremely wealthy man, although he told The Irish Times in 2021 that wealth accumulation was not his primary motivator.

“Money never motivated me,” he said, adding that he had been living in the same “small house” since 1988. “I’m very rich now and I have to manage that.”

From Roscommon, Mr O’Connor had a degree in chemical engineering and a master’s in industrial engineering, both from University College Dublin, as well as a doctorate in business administration.

He was appointed Chief Executive of Bord na Móna in1987 and radically overhauled its strategic focus over nine years. He left acrimoniously after its board concluded his remuneration package breached Government guidelines.

In 1997 he became the founder and chief executive of the Irish wind farm development company, Airtricity. In January 2008 the business was sold for €2 billion to E. ON and Scottish & Southern Energy, in a deal that was reported to have netted Mr O’Connor €40 million.

After Airtricity, Mr O’Connor was involved in the establishment of Mainstream Renewable Power, which went on to have wind and solar assets in Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Asia Pacific region.

In May 2021 the Norwegian company Aker Horizons acquired a majority stake in Mainstream and a year later Japanese multinational Mitsui became a long-term strategic investor.

The sale to Aker was worth approximately €500 million to Mr O’Connor, who described it in his 2021 interview as “a serious bit of loot at the ripe old age of 73″.

Meanwhile, he and Mainstream were developing the Supernode project, which involves the projected use of extremely thin, superconductive metals cooled with liquid nitrogen to distribute electricity from renewable sources across continentwide areas.

Mr O’Connor also began to promote the idea of a European supergrid that would facilitate getting cheap offshore energy in northwestern Europe and solar energy from around the Mediterranean to where there was the most demand – in the centre of Europe.

More recently, Mainstream has encountered a large financial reversal. Following pretax losses of more than €1.2 billion in the period since the start of 2022, it announced a plan late last year to cut its cost base by more than one third.

In his 2021 interview with The Irish Times, Mr O’Connor recalled how during his time with Bord na Móna a director spoke to him about how the peat the company produced and burned in its electricity generating stations was damaging to the environment.

“I said: ‘Really? But that’s the only way we make electricity’, and I was the leading polluter at the time in Ireland, responsible for 10 million tonnes of CO2 from peat used in power generation. From then on, I decided this [renewable energy] was going to be the mission.”

Mr O’Connor’s book, Supergrid – Super Solution: The Key to Solving the Energy Crisis and Decarbonising Europe, which was co-authored by Kevin O’Sullivan, Environment and Science Editor with The Irish Times, was published in March 2023.

Diagnosed with an illness last year, Mr O’Connor was working until recently. He is survived by his wife, Hildegard, and family.

