Ireland’s Indian summer: temperatures up to 24 degrees forecast for Saturday

Temperatures in the east of Ireland are predicted to reach as high as 24 degrees on Satuday. Photograph: iStock

Ireland will experience something of an Indian summer from Saturday as temperatures are predicted to reach as high as 24 degrees in the east of the country.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the weekend and Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe previously said temperatures may be broken, depending on how much sunshine there is on Saturday. It is expected to be dry and warm with hazy, sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland in the month of October was 25.2 degrees. It was recorded at Clongowes Wood on October 3rd, 1908.

An extremely unusual October warm spell, with temperatures 10 degrees above normal for the time of year, will occur this weekend. The warm spell will start on Saturday and is forecast to last until Tuesday.

Although Friday is likely to be cloudy and damp with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, the rain is expected to clear northwards during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 16 and 19 degrees.

Over the weekend, the warmest temperatures will be experienced in Leinster, the midlands and Munster. Sunday and Monday will see highs of 22 degrees.