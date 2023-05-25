Warm weather here to stay with temperatures of up to 22 degrees forecast

Temperatures are expected to be between 16 and 22 degrees, with the warmest and sunniest weather in the south and southeast. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The warmer weather is here to stay with highs of up to 22 degrees forecast over the next few days, the national forecaster has said.

According to Met Éireann, cloud cover will vary on Thursday, with many places experiencing quite cloudy conditions, but spells of sunshine too.

Top temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees generally, with Emer Flood, a forecaster with Met Éireann, saying it will be warmest in the south and a little cooler in north Ulster.

“Temperatures tonight will fall back to between six and 10 degrees,” she said.

Friday will be another dry day, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It will be a rather cloudy start, with better sunshine later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees are forecast, with a light northeasterly breeze.

“There will be decent sunny spells for most places,” Ms Flood said.

“For the weekend, it is looking like it will be fairly cloudy at times on Saturday, with some sunny spells. The odd shower is possible on Saturday, but overall there will be a lot of dry weather.”

Temperatures are expected to be between 16 and 22 degrees, with the warmest and sunniest weather in the south and southeast.

It will be somewhat cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from 14 degrees in the north to around 19 degrees in the south.

There will be some cloud with sunny spells, becoming mostly sunny later in the afternoon.

The current outlook appears to have continued sun on Monday, with highs between 17 to 21 degrees, with warmest conditions over the western half of the country.

High pressure will persist through much of next week with little change in our weather. Temperatures for most areas will be around 20 degrees or a little above. However, it will be cooler along the east coast due to an easterly airflow.