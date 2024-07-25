Cast revealed for House of Guinness drama by creator of Peaky Blinders

Netflix has revealed the cast for House of Guinness, it’s new drama about the famous brewing family which has started shooting in the UK.

The eight-part series set in 19th century Dublin and New York will focus on the aftermath of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the success of the Guinness brewery, and the effect of his will on his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben.

The cast, which features an array of Irish talent, includes Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) as Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn (The Responder, Black Mirror) as Anne Plunket (née Guinness) and Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) will play Benjamin Guinness.

The series was created and written by Steven Knight, of Peaky Blinders fame. “I am thrilled that we have such an exceptional cast and such an exceptional team to tell this story inspired by an exceptional family,” Knight said.

Other cast members include James Norton, Jack Gleeson, Dervla Kirwan, Michael McElhatton, Hilda Fay, Danielle Galligan, David Wilmot, Niamh McCormack and Seamus O’Hara.

HOUSE OF GUINNESS is officially in production!



The 8-part series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight reimagines the period immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery. pic.twitter.com/i6BcI46msq — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 25, 2024

Tom Shankland will direct the first five episodes, with Mounia Akl at the helm for the remaining instalments.

Anne Mensa of Netflix said Knight’s script reads like “pages torn out of a classic novel, spinning the story of the four heirs to the Guinness fortune, and how their lives and loves are changed by it overnight”.

Knight, who will also act as executive producer of the show, said earlier this year he had long been fascinated by the story of the Guinness family and was “excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see”.

House of Guinness is expected to release on Netflix in 2025.