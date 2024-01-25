RTÉ Toy Show the Musical ‘overstated’ sponsor revenue by €75,000 with ‘no evidence’ of board approval

Toy Show The Musical which recorded losses of €2.2 million ran over several weeks at the Convention Centre, Dublin, in late 2022. Photograph: Ste Murray

A report into RTÉ's ill-fated Toy Show the Musical found the production had overstated sponsorship revenue it raised by €75,000, and that some internal figures admitted there had been “little interrogation” of the finances behind the project.

The musical, which ran over several weeks in the Convention Centre in Dublin in December 2022, made a loss of €2.2 million, after a large shortfall in ticket sales. The project came in for major criticism and despite plans to stage the production annually it has since been scrapped.

A long awaited report by auditors Grant Thornton, published on Thursday, found issues with the recording of sponsorship from the show, which it said was “not in line with generally accepted accounting practices”.

In a statement, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chair of the RTÉ board since November 2022, said the report showed information had been “withheld” from the board during the musical’s production.

The report “clearly illustrates” that the board was “not kept appropriately informed about the project as it was being developed”, she said. It confirmed there was a “significant lapse in oversight” of the project, he said.

“External expert advice was ignored. Information was also withheld from the board. Significant contracts were committed to without the knowledge or approval of the full board,” she said.

The report said there was “no objective justification” for the manner in which €75,000 from other revenue was recorded as sponsorship, which resulted in overstating sponsorship revenues connected to the show. Sponsorship revenues from the musical were recorded as €120,000, when the correct figure was €45,000, the report said.

The report said at the time the “value of the loss” from the production was known, but that the accounting “did not materially affect the overall scale of the loss”. It said on balance overstating €75,000 in spot revenue as musical sponsorship “would not have significantly improved the reported loss” of the production.

The report stated that the number of ticket sales and number of shows posed a “significant risk” that the musical would not break even.

The report found “no evidence” in minutes of board meetings that directors had voted to approve the musical.

Some board members told the review that oral presentations to the board on the musical were presented as a “briefing” or “fait accompli”.

One board member told the review they had “categorically” never been asked for approval for the production. While other RTÉ figures involved said they felt there had been “implicit approval” of the musical by the board, who they said were “very supportive” of the idea.

One board member said when the matter was discussed in an April 2022 meeting the “ship had left the harbour” on the show.

“There was a script, there was a cast, there was a venue. So the idea of calling a halt to it at this point I think would have inflicted severe reputational damage to the organisation,” they told the review.

Dee Forbes, the former RTÉ director general who resigned amid the Tubridy payments scandal, was unavailable to be interviewed for the report “due to medical reasons”, it said.

Grant Thornton had previously examined how RTÉ made undisclosed payments to former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy amounting to €225,000, which sparked the major scandal that has rocked the broadcaster since last June.