Tuesday’s Rose of Tralee: The only TV show where segues from pole-dancing to the Minister for Education look natural

We’re back in the thunderdome, Munster Technological University’s sports hall, for the final night of the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2023. Kathryn Thomas is wearing a fetching pink dress with delicate marshmallow sleeves and pastel shades of make-up. Dáithí Ó Sé is wearing a tuxedo. Which is far less interesting, but we don’t want to upset him by leaving him out, wee lamb.

It’s important to remember that the televised section is the smallest part of the Rose of Tralee competition. If contestants feel unnatural or awkward at some point, it’s because the process is unnatural or awkward. The format is essentially doing a corporate icebreaking tell-us-about-yourself exercise in Spanx and a ball gown on live television.

It’s nice to see some traditions remain the same, in that Roses are required to smile and wave to the camera for an excruciatingly long-seeming few seconds before they walk on stage. If there is a way to look cool doing this I never found it. Just try it yourself with your front camera on your phone. See? Near impossible.

The Germany Rose, Megan Wolf, is eloquent about her passion for pole dancing, describing it as as close to defying gravity as she can get. Sadly, Wolf does not perform, and neither does Ó Sé. Thomas explains that she tried but it was a “step too far to get a pole in”. We’re shocking enough people with a woman cohost as it is: a pole would send them over the edge.

READ MORE

In a test of presenting segues, Thomas moves seamlessly from spicy gymnastics invented by sex workers to Minister for Education Norma Foley.

Later the Carlow Rose, Caoimhe Deering, appears in a stunning purple mermaid-cut number. “Mammy would get out of bed to make him a protein shake after training sometimes. He gets special treatment,” she says in the resigned, secretly pained laughter of all Irish daughters whose brothers who can do no wrong in their mothers’ eyes, even if they got caught running an international human-trafficking ring.

The New Zealand Rose, Kelsi Wallace, talks about overcoming “jit lag” and we get teary early on as she talks about her brother, “who lost his battle with mental health”.

Then it’s breaking out the tissues again for the brave and resilient Clare Rose, Aisling O’Connor, who talks about the deaths of her parents in tragic circumstances. There isn’t a dry eye in the house as she talks about the fridge strapped to the gatepost at the end of her lane so the people of Feakle could leave food without intruding on her and her siblings’ grief.

“We have the cleanest kitchen in the parish,” O’Connor says, which she adds is the doing of her five brothers, who stepped up to shoulder household duties. In a fantastic advertisement to the eligible women of Ireland, she explains that “they cook, they clean, they do it all – and a couple of them are single”.

With that ends the first half of this evening’s broadcast as we make way for the news so we can distract ourselves from our emotions with the harsh realities of world events. It feels like a small mercy.