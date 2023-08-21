Brianna Parkins reviews Rose of Tralee part one: Firefighters, reattached fingers and, strangest of all, a woman host

We’re back for the annual festival of making ourselves feel inferior by watching incredibly accomplished women in ball gowns talk about their careers. But some things about the Rose of Tralee are a little different this year.

It’s the second time the televised final, which began on RTÉ One tonight, has forsaken the specially constructed Rose Dome for Kerry Sports Academy, at Munster Technological University – which had some traditionalists upset until they realised the dome was actually just a tent in a Kerry car park with some lights strung up.

It’s also the first year a woman has been allowed to host the contest, with Kathryn Thomas joining Dáithí Ó Sé to present the programmes. Next they’ll be letting us fly planes and vote.

The presenters take on the contestants one at a time, which is disappointing for those of us expecting a good cop-bad cop dynamic to extract confessions from Roses about how much they love Ireland and/or their hidden pasts as drug smugglers.

Naysayers waiting for Thomas to slip up in order to prove that having a woman host would ruin things would be disappointed. Like Ó Sé, she is protective of media newbies who’ve been shoved out on to a stage and live TV. The contestant is in safe hands. You won’t see taffeta gowns being ruined here by Roses being thrown under the bus for a cheap laugh. Thomas, like Ó Sé, has the same understanding that all good interviewers have: she knows she’s the least important person on stage and leads her subjects with questions that show them off at their best.

We laugh along with the Cork Rose failing her driving test and the Boston Rose for packing flip-flops to go stand in the gaps on a muddy Irish farm for her first time.

Then we have the Arizona Rose read a children’s book live with an interactive soundboard. This is the best time for any international audience member to tune in and see loads of women in glamorous ball gowns yelling “Choo-choo!” with no explanation.

Next the San Francisco Rose told Ó Sé that her father’s fingers had been surgically reattached to his hand after he cut them off two years ago and that’s why he was holding his hand up in a particular way. “That wasn’t on my card,” Ó Sé shoots back, accidentally body-shaming a would-be amputee, which was not on anyone’s Rose of Tralee card, admittedly. But it was all taken in good humour.

Sadly, they won’t let Katie McFadden, the firefighter, set the Kerryman alight and put him out in record time as her party piece – that’s insurance-claim culture for you, ruining everything as usual. So we have to make do with her challenging him to see who can put on their firefighter gear the fastest. There seems to be evidence of foul play, with McFadden crying, “You guys messed with my gear!” But, like the hero she is, she persists anyway.

Brianna Parkins, an Irish Times columnist, was the Sydney Rose in 2016