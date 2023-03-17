Dancing with the Stars final 2023: Everything you need to know

After 11 weeks and buckets of blood, sweat and cheers, the final of Dancing With The Stars 2023 is upon us. It’s been a long road for the contestants – and bruising, too, in the case of front-runner Brooke Scullion who “chinned” her pro partner during the dance marathon round.

But who will cha cha cha their way to the Glitterball trophy? And who will depart empty-handed? Read on for your definitive guide to the grand decider of Dancing With The Stars 2023.

Who is in the final?

In a four-way face-off, the finalists are 2022 Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion, influencer and Style Counsellors presenter Suzanne Jackson, Derry-born Glee! singer and actor Damian McGinty, and 2FM personality Carl Mullan.

Tell me more ...

Brooke Scullion has been a front-runner throughout the season. The judges have described her routines as both “phenomenal” and “hauntingly intense”. She even won week nine’s bop-until-you-drop dance marathon, despite nutting her pro partner Robert Rowiński – who had joined the contest several episodes in after Scullion’s original dance partner, Maurizio Benenato, returned to Italy for personal reasons.

Suzanne Jackson has also been a regular at the top of the leader board. She burst out of the traps early in the contest “Suzanne Jackson, what a start! Oh là là,” said judge Arthur Gourounlian on opening night in January. But since then she has struggled to wow both the judges and the public. There has been criticism from that panel that she has been reluctant to show emotion – while there was a surprise when she finished in the bottom two and was forced to participate in the week nine dance-off.

Damian McGinty has a ready-made fan base and a familiarity with the spotlight due to his part in Glee! But instead of Hollywood swagger, in Dancing To The Stars he has been humble and hardworking. This impressed the panel, who started the competition wondering, “We know you can act, we know you can sing.. can you dance?” The answer is yes he can – and he and his pro partner Kylee Vincent will be among the front-runners.

Carl Mullan, dancing with Emily Barker, is the joker in the pack. Early on, he seemed that he was just there to make up the numbers, along with other middling contestants such as former State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy, soccer star Stephanie Roche and rugby player/human mullet Shane Byrne. Yet he has kept this head down and posted steady week-on-week improvement, staying the course when more fancied participants such as drag queen Panti Bliss have fallen away. He won’t win. However, just to be here will feel like a victory to him.

What are they dancing on the night?

It’s going to be a busy evening, with the finalists required to dance two routines. First up is the Judges’ Choice, where the adjudicators request a favourite dance from earlier in the series. Then it’s the Show Dance – where the contestants pick the routine.

First up are Mullan and Barker, with a paso doble to Beautiful Day by U2. Then it’s Suzanne Jackson and Michael Danilczuk with a samba to Woman by Doja Cat. They are followed by Scullion and Rowiński, doing a paso doble to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman. And finally McGinty and Vincent with a contemporary ballroom to Becky Hill’s Forever Young.

After a break, they will return for the show dance section. Mullan and Barker kick it off with a performance to Celestial by Ed Sheeran. Then it’s Jackson and Danilczuk, accompanied by Fire Under My Feet by Leona Lewis. Next Brooke and Robert bop to Hallucinate by Dua Lipa. And finally McGinty and Vincent to Take a Look at Us Now by Shawn Mendes.

Then, as treat for viewers, all of the competitors – including those eliminated in previous weeks – come together for a group dance, soundtracked by Never Gonna Not Dance Again by Pink.

Singer Brooke Scullion and with her dance partner Robert Rowinski are favourites to scoop the sought-after Glitterball trophy. Photograph: Kyran O'Brien

Who will win?

Having led throughout the series, Scullion is still bookies’ favourite. Jackson and McGinty are regarded as neck-and-neck in second place. And finally, there is Mullan, filling the “happy just to be there” slot.

When’s it on?

The fun kicks off this Sunday on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.

What does the future hold?

After six blockbusting seasons, it would seem a no-brainer to bring back Dancing With The Stars. But the show is expensive to produce – which is why a week was lopped off the run-time this year. Even the judges are in the dark about its future, with Loraine Barry saying she was “keeping her fingers crossed” about RTÉ making its mind up over the summer. Fans will be likewise on tenterhooks as the broadcaster hums and haws over the fate of one of its biggest franchises.