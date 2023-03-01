The Mandalorian season three is drifting in deep space - something is clearly missing

Pedro Pascal is back in season three of The Mandalorian, which is 'a little meandering', at least at the start. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

Mandalorian fans will be thrilled by the return after two-and-half years of what was until recently Disney’s best Star Wars spin-off. The previous season – let’s forget misfiring 2021 quasi-sequel The Book of Boba Fett – warmed our intergalactic cockles with a cameo from a de-aged Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Fair enough, the “deep fake” CGI made it look as if Hamill was entombed within a wax replica of himself. But sometimes it’s the thought that counts.

The Mandalorian season three (Disney +, from Wednesday) fails to match those highs in its first episode. It’s perfectly adequate. And as technically accomplished as you would expect of showrunner Jon Favreau (who has directed many blockbusters, yet is clearly at heart a Star Wars geek). But something is missing. A five-star property has become a three-star one.

One issue is that the Baby Yoda/Grogu question that previously drove the story has been answered. We know who he is and what he’s about. He’s a Jedi disciple who has now left his training to become a sidekick to Pedro Pascal’s armour-encased bounty hunter, The Mandalorian.

With that central imponderable dispensed with, Mando finds itself in a decaying orbit. It’s still fun. How could it not be when there is a set piece featuring a zero-g pirate galleon captained by a villain composed largely of bad manners and seaweed?

However, with the thrusters-ahead zing of the Baby Grogu story gone, The Mandalorian has lost a great deal of its pep. Plus, there’s a new streaming sheriff in town in the form of Andor, the prestige-level Star Wars drama against which all other entries in the franchise will now be judged.

Pascal remains the anchoring force. We don’t see his face – Mandalorians must wear their helmets 24/7 on pain of ex-communication – and yet his reluctant-dad charisma is unmistakable. Grogu is a delight, too. Only a grumpy Sith Lord could resist Baby Yoda levitating tiny orange candies.

The problem is that these two compelling characters are trapped in a saga that doesn’t know what to do with them. There’s a lot of action in the first of eight new instalments but not much storytelling clarity.

We are reminded in flashback that Mando has been cast out of his sacred order after he had the cheek to show his face to the world. Meanwhile, back in his home system his former ally Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) has seen her supporters melt away after it turns out that she didn’t have the heavily symbolic Darksaber (Mando is holding on to it).

It’s all very meandering – and you do hope The Mandalorian gets back on course in the weeks ahead. For now, a once flawless series is drifting in deep space just a little.

The Mandalorian streams on Disney+ from Wednesday, March 1st