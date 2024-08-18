Kneecap at Electric Picnic 2024: A fearless, provocative and intelligent set full of conviction, energy and heart

Mo Chara of Kneecap came sprinting onstage in a cloud of smoke. Kneecap appeared on the Electric Arena stage at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois. Photo: Alan Betson

Kneecap

Electric Picnic, Saturday

★★★★★

A full 10 minutes before Kneecap are scheduled to appear, attendees begin popping up on their friends’ shoulders.

Torches and totem poles start dotting the crowd. There are whispers of “this could get messy” and “I’m going in” – one man in a genie hat is held aloft and admired by a woman in a bright green Saint Patrick mitre.

Everything is colourful. This is Kneecap nationalism – tricolours and Palestinian flags; mullets and balaclavas; Irish football jerseys with the eircom sponsor. The tent is already beginning to heave as The Saw Doctors finish up their set on the main stage, triggering a stampede towards the Electric Arena.

They arrive to a message appearing onscreen, “Israel is committing a genocide against the Palestinian people” – followed by an appeal to prevent US military troops and planes from passing through Shannon Airport.

As is the case on Kneecap’s new album Fine Art, Lankum’s Radie Peat gets proceedings underway. Her vocal sparkles on 3CAG, a song that samples Joe O’Donnell’s 1977 violin track Caravan and sets an appropriately Celtic tone.

Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap of Kneecap said “this is definitely the biggest crowd we’ve ever had” when they appeared on the Electric Arena stage at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois. Photo: Alan Betson

Perhaps summoned by the genie, Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara then come sprinting onstage in a cloud of smoke. They are wielding wireless microphones and a bottle of Buckfast, and they proclaim Peat the queen of Ireland before declaring that “this is definitely the biggest crowd we’ve ever had.”

The smoke thins and Fine Art is given room to breathe. Kneecap have always been frenetic, but this set is fearless, provocative and intelligent – contorting the tent against visuals that float between My Bloody Valentine and Aertel teletext.

The trio’s ability has become more apparent through the album and the release of their self-titled movie, which was selected to represent Ireland in the International Feature Film category at next year’s Oscars.

Here, they are in their pomp, rolling through Better Way to Live, Sick in the Head and Love Making. The latter produces another cameo in Limerick-born singer Nino, who is a member of Absolute Lilt and trad supergroup BIIRD.

Móglaí Bap starts orchestrating. Guilty Conscience and I bhFiacha Linne are prefaced by instructions to open up the pits – and it is pits, plural. Five are counted from the stage, extending all the way to the back of the tent.

It becomes a race to the end. Sadly, a 45-minute slot was always going to feel short. During a rare pause, chants of Olé ring around the arena, leading nicely into a finale that requires the crowd to find their voices.

Kneecap fans began popping up on their friends’ shoulders before the trio appeared on the Electric Arena stage at the Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois. Photo: Alan Betson

Get Your Brits Out and H.O.O.D are roared back at Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, who stalk the stage like snooker players. The pits mimic them between drops, full of revelling performers, all comfortable in the space.

C.E.A.R.T.A is the final effort of the evening, and it is dedicated to Cork musician and songwriter Eoin French, also known as Talos, who died last Sunday aged 36 after a short illness.

As a tribute, it is typical of Kneecap’s approach – full of conviction, energy and heart.