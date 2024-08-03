Jorja Smith at All Together Now: ‘It’s my first time in Waterford ... and this feels like I’m at a party’

Jorja Smith

All Together Now

★★★★☆

Having exploded into the mainstream at just 21 years old with the release of 2018 debut album Lost & Found, Jorja Smith was forced to grow up fast in a notoriously tough business. Catapulted to fame with a Grammy nominated, deeply personal record; Smith moved to London and later collaborated with music heavyweights like Drake and Burna Boy.

In the last few years, the UK soul star has decided to forge her own path forward, moving back to Walsall in the Midlands and working with her close friends on unique artistic endeavours.

The result is 2023 album Falling or Flying, which the jaw-dropping vocal talent performs as the majority of her magnetic headline set at All Together Now on Friday night. At 10.45pm on the dot, the 27-year-old floats onstage, armed with vibrant backing singers and a technically gifted band. Her platinum blonde hair glowing under the red lights, Smith appears relaxed as she opens her first festival show of the summer. Though she’s previously played Longitude Festival back in 2017 and will perform at Ulster Hall in Belfast on Saturday, her headline gigs in the Irish capital are few and far between. “It’s my first time in Waterford,” she smiles, enjoying the crowd’s buoyant energy. “I’m so happy to be here.”

The crowd at Jorja Smith's gig at All Together Now Festival at Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford on Friday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney

Starting off with a powerful audio clip from Falling or Flying before launching into hits Try Me and 2018 breakout smash Blue Lights – which addresses injustice at the hands of the police in the UK – the audience bask in her soulful vocals worthy of the “generational talent” label.

Smith gets the crowd moving through the temperature drop with infectious J Hus collaboration Feelings before effortlessly gliding into vulnerable R&B tune She Feels and self-love anthem Greatest Gift. She gracefully tackles the insecurities of an ex on Broken is the Man from her latest record, gliding back and forth on stage to connect with fans as her brilliant backing vocalists harmonise on gorgeous gospel melodies.

Jorja Smith arrives for the Music Industry Trust Awards ceremony in 2022. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

“You guys look so beautiful,” the powerhouse murmurs to fans in the front row during debut album single On Your Own. The final 25 minutes of Smith’s headliner is arguably the most fun, delivering belters and dance floor heaters produced by rising duo DAMEDAME*. The hometown pals of Jorja herself worked heavily on Falling or Flying, with Try Me and funk-driven chart hit Little Things injecting addictive creative energy into her set list. “I feel like I’m at a party,” Smith laughs, watching the crowd move to her beats.

The 2017 Preditah dance favourite On My Mind is an uncompromising drum ‘n’ bass groover that nearly rivals Little Things, but the latter is the perfect finale to a mesmerising performance.

One of the biggest names to come out of UK soul and R&B has enough pop melodies and spine-tingling vocal tone to headline any festival, but we’re glad the two-time Brit Award winner finally returned to Ireland’s stages after far too long an absence. All Together Now only satiates the industry hype Smith has held for the last eight years.

Jorja Smith at Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford. Photograph: Gareth Chaney

Jorja Smith during the first night at the All Together Now Festival. Photograph: Gareth Chaney