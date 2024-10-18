Cheryl Tweedy says death of Liam Payne is ‘indescribably painful’ as she voices fears over protecting their son

Cheryl, who was in a high-profile relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018, said in a statement that their son has to 'face the reality of never seeing his father again'. File photograph: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy has described the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne as “indescribably painful”, as she voiced fears over protecting their seven-year-old son Bear.

Cheryl, who was in a high-profile relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018, said in a statement on Instagram that their son has to “face the reality of never seeing his father again”.

Payne died when he fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” the 41-year-old said, sharing a black and white picture of Payne in bed with his son.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.

“Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

Her statement comes after Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy said “nothing about the past few days have felt real” after his death at the age of 31.

The social media influencer, who had been in a relationship with Payne for around two years, said she was at a “complete loss” after police in Argentina said the singer died falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

“Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way,” Cassidy said in a statement posted on her Instagram story.

“I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private. Liam, my angel, you are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely.”

Cassidy said she will continue to love Payne “for the rest of my life”, adding: “I love you Liam.”

Her tribute came moments after music mogul Simon Cowell said he is “truly devastated” after the death of the singer, in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”

Cowell said the singer’s son Bear will be “so proud” of what he achieved during his 31 years.

“I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have,” Cowell wrote. “He will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it.”

It comes after Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan has said he is “absolutely devastated” by the sudden death of his former One Direction band member Liam Payne.

Payne was spotted dancing at Horan’s show around two weeks ago at the Movistar Arena alongside his girlfriend Cassidy in Argentina.

“I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking,” Horan wrote.

Horan reflected on their time together after the October 2nd concert and concluded: "I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking."

Payne’s other bandmembers also paid emotional tributes to him while a joint statement from the band said they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”, adding the “memories we shared with him will be treasured forever”.

The singer died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No 16 said it was investigating the incident as an “inconclusive death” following the report.

Payne’s death has put a renewed focus on the music industry in its treatment of stars. Payne had well-documented problems with drink and drugs and also suffered from depression.

Ex-Boyzone singer Mikey Graham posted on X that it would be “a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent. Fame can be very damaging especially in today’s world. Lots of money. Nobody to help. Lots of yes people. Nobody honest.”

Ed Sheeran urged people to “be kind” as he paid tribute to Payne.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Payne smiling shared to Instagram, Sheeran wrote: “At a loss for words.

Robbie Williams also called for greater kindness and empathy following the death of Payne, who he described as “a handsome talented boy”.

Williams urged people to not make sudden judgments and to think before they write their thoughts on the internet, saying: “Even famous strangers need your compassion”.