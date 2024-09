Sam Smith won an Oscar for his theme song to Spectre. Whose alternate theme was tossed out?

Who recently signed on to portray Janis Joplin in a biopic of the legendary singer? Zooey Deschanel

Amy Adams

Lady Gaga

Shailene Woodley Dinner Party, an American jazz “supergroup”, comprises musicians 9th Wonder, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington and...? Karriem Riggins

Christian Scott

Robert Glasper

Marcus Miller Who is the missing artist in this John Grant lyric? “Take Picasso, Otto Dix and add some....” Rene Magritte

Gustav Klimt

Paul Klee

Salvador Dalí Who duets with Johnny Cash on a cover of Bridge Over Troubled Water on Cash’s 2002 album, American IV: The Man Comes Around? Rosanne Cash

Fiona Apple

Patti Smith

Lucinda Williams The Human League’s 1981 song, Love Action (I Believe in Love), contains the lyric “I believe what the old man said…” Which “old man” is singer/lyricist Phil Oakey referencing? Bob Dylan

Neil Young

Iggy Pop

Lou Reed Sam Smith’s Writing’s on the Wall is the Oscar-winning theme song for the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre. Which UK band’s titular orchestral ballad was rejected by the producers? Radiohead

Coldplay

Blur

Arctic Monkeys Complete the title of Demi Lovato’s 2021 album, Dancing with the Devil…the Art of [Blank]. Falling Apart

Starting Over

Taking Risks

Being Yourself In 1982, members of The Go-Betweens and Nick Cave’s The Birthday Party (above) formed a side band called...? The Au Go-Gos

Tuff Monks

The Au Pears

The Tuff Skunks By which name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz better known? Ciara

Clairo

Anastasia

Chappell Roan Who covered The Beatles song Blackbird on the soundtrack to the Sean Penn film I Am Sam (2001)? Nick Cave

Rufus Wainwright

Eddie Vedder

Sarah McLachlan

