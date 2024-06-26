Longitude 2024 at Marlay Park, Dublin: Who’s playing, ticket information, how to get there and more

It’s that time of year again: festival season. Longitude returns to Marlay Park, south Dublin, this weekend, with a jam-packed line-up for festivalgoers. Central Cee and Doja Cat are headliners this year, playing on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Joining Central Cee on Saturday will be Becky Hill, Belters Only, blk, Joel Corry and Jazzy to name a few. Meanwhile, on Sunday Doja Cat will be on stage, with 21 Savage, Sonny Fodera, D-Block Europe, Obskür and Kenya Grace also featuring.

When and where is it?

Longitude will take place in Marlay Park, south Dublin, from Saturday, June 29th to Sunday, June 30th.

What time should I arrive?

Gate opening times are from 1.30pm. There are no camping facilities on site. Stage times are yet to be announced, so keep an eye on longitude.ie and its social media pages for details.

Who is playing?

Central Cee headlines on Saturday while on Sunday, Doja Cat tops the bill. Many more artists will feature over the weekend.

Saturday June 29th

Central Cee: 9:45pm-10:45pm on the Main Stage

Becky Hill: 8:30pm-9:15pm on Main Stage

Belters Only: 7pm-8pm on the Main Stage

blk.: 5:30pm-6:30pm on the Main Stage

Joel Corry: 4pm-5pm on the Main Stage

Jazzy: 3pm-3:30pm on the Main Stage

Route 94: 9:15pm-10:30pm on the Heineken Stage

D.O.D.: 8pm-9:15pm on the Heineken Stage

Jen Payne: 6:45pm-8pm on the Heineken Stage

NewEra: 5:30pm-6:45pm on the Heinken Stage

Evan McGee: 4:15pm-5:30pm on the Heineken Stage

Hykken: 3pm-4:15pm on the Heineken Stage

Sunday June 30th

Doja Cat: 9:15pm-10:30pm on the Main Stage

21 Savage: 7:45pm-8:45pm on the Main Stage

Sonny Fodera: 6:15pm-7:15pm on the Main Stage

D-Block Europe: 5pm-5:45pm on the Main Stage

Obskür: 9pm-10:15pm on the Heineken Stage

Kenya Grace: 3:45pm-4:30pm on the Main Stage

Cassö: 7:45pm-9pm on the Heineken Stage

Daire: 6:30pm-9:45pm on the Heineken Stage.

CamrinWatsin: 5:15pm-6:30pm on the Heineken Stage

DATSKO: 4pm - 5:15pm on the Heineken Stage

Shona Brophy: 3pm-4pm on the Heineken Stage

How do I get there – and home again?

Concertgoers have been asked to book and plan transport in advance to allow at least three hours extra travel time to and from Marlay Park. Organisers have said delays are inevitable and fans are encouraged to use the special event transport outlined below.

By bus: Buses will transport fans to Marlay Park. Marathon Coaches is operating a bus service on both days from Northwall Quay in the city centre directly to the concert grounds. Buses are from 11am and tickets can be purchased here. A number of national and regional operators are also providing bus services to the event. See longitude.ie for more information. If you are travelling to Marlay Park in a private minibus, coach or bus, event organisers ask that you register the details in advance at enquiries@festivalrepublic.com.

By Luas: Take the Luas green line from the city centre to Dundrum or Balally, both stops are a 35-minute walk to the site. A shuttle bus from Dundrum Luas stop to the venue will run every 30 minutes from 12pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

By car: Car parking at Marlay Park is limited and traffic delays should be expected. Plan your route in advance and follow the event signage. The organisers recommend the SuperValu car park on Ballinteer Avenue as a suitable spot for drop-off and collection by car. There will be road closures surrounding Marlay Park on the day. Do not attempt to park illegally in areas surrounding Marlay Park, in local estates or outside local residences. Parking enforcement rules will be in operation and you may be clamped or towed.

By taxi: Following the concert, a passenger pickup point will be facilitated on the Brehon Field Road. However, the organisers have said they cannot guarantee taxis will be available.

By bike: There will be a secure cycle parking area located within the car park at College Road. There will be no charge, but bring your own bike lock.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing, there are limited tickets available on Ticketmaster.ie. Festivalgoers are advised to download tickets onto their phones before getting to the park as there is no guarantee of internet connection at the gates of Marlay Park. Buy tickets from official sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. It’s recommended no under-5′s attend the venue. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event. There are no readmissions to the concert, so once you leave there’s no getting back in.

No alcohol or drinks are permitted to be brought into the venue with the exception of water and soft drinks in sealed plastic bottles up to 500ml. Empty reusable plastic bottles are permitted into the venue and there will be water drinking points on-site.

Promoters and An Garda Síochána reserve the right to refuse admission without refund to anyone deemed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

There may be strobe lighting, lasers and pyrotechnics used at the events.

Can I take photographs at the festival?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the time of writing, the weather is expected to be wet on Saturday more or less all day, with temperatures between 9 and 18 degrees. On Sunday however, things are forecast to be slightly brighter, with no rain expected, some sun and temperatures between 12 and 18 degrees.

Regardless, dress appropriately for Irish weather.