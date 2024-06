The title of the forthcoming autobiography of former Cocteau Twin Simon Raymonde (above left) is… In One Ear

Life’s Mortal Coil

Out the Other

Treasure Idles’ Mr Motivator (2020) namechecks which pivotal figure of the Riot Grrl movement? Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth

Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill

Joan Jett of The Runaways

Poly Styrene of X-Ray Spex The grandad of which Choice Music Prize-nominated singer co-wrote Ireland’s 1967 Eurovision entry, If I Could Choose (performed by Sean Dunphy)? Mick Flannery

Rachael Lavelle

CMAT

James Vincent McMorrow Bruce Springsteen’s All That Heaven Will Allow received a 1995 cover by which country/roots band? Drive-By Truckers

Nickel Creek

The Mavericks

Calexico Kylie’s sixth album, Impossible Princess (1997), features two songs co-penned with members of which rock group? Blur

Suede

Pulp

Manic Street Preachers Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand has been covered by which American rapper for Peaky Blinders? Travis Scott

Baby Drill

G-Eazy

Snoop Dogg Who is the US singer-songwriter narrating and acting in the 2014 film of Thomas Pynchon’s Inherent Vice? Aimee Mann

Joanna Newsom

Laurie Anderson

Carrie Brownstein Armando Christian Pérez is the real name of hip-hopper...? Ludacris

Pitbull

21 Savage

Skepta John Grant named one of the songs on his 2010 debut solo album, Queen of Denmark, after which distinguished American actress? Jodie Foster

Annette Bening

Susan Sarandon

Sigourney Weaver Who is the Irish rapper born Alexander Anyaegbunam? Jafaris

God Knows

JyellowL

Rejjie Snow

