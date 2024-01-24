Brit Awards 2024: Irish singer CMAT lands international artist of the year nomination

Irish chart-topping singer CMAT has been shortlisted for international artist of the year at the 2024 Brit Awards. The Dublin singer will battle it out with pop megastars Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, and Olivia Rodrigo for the prize. Also nominated in the category are Kylie Minogue, US singers SZA and Caroline Polachek, and Nigerian singers Asake and Burna Boy.

CMAT’s second album, Crazymad, for Me, which was released in October 2023, went to No 1 in Ireland and broke the top 25 in the UK.

British singer-songwriter Raye has made Brit Award history by securing seven nominations – the most for an artist in one year.

The 26-year-old Londoner earned nods for the coveted album of the year prize for her studio debut, My 21st Century Blues, and two spots in the song of the year category for her viral hit, Escapism, featuring US rapper 070 Shake; and dance track, Prada, with Casso and D-Block Europe.

The genre-spanning musician is also nominated for artist of the year and best new artist as well as best pop act and best R&B act. It comes after the singer, real name Rachel Keen, delivered a show-stopping performance on the main stage at Glastonbury last summer and received a Mercury Prize nod for her album.

i, like my contemporary Kylie Minogue, am nominated for the @BRITs for international artist of the year . if you dont know who i am thats ok i dont either!!! welcome !!! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/dAge1SJHWd — cmat (@cmatbaby) January 24, 2024

Reacting to the news, the Brit School alumnus said: “It’s really too much. The only way I can describe it is as a miracle.” She added: “A year and a half ago, as far as the industry was concerned, I was down and out. Never in my wildest dreams would I think trying again would mean seven Brit nominations.”

The record of six nominations in any single year was previously held by animated band Gorillaz, singer Craig David and Robbie Williams.

After last year’s award ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation in the gender-neutral British artist category, the award show has increased the number of nominees for the prize this year from five to 10.

Following the move, female artists tip the scale for 2024 with six being recognised including pop stars Dua Lipa and Jessie Ware; newcomer Olivia Dean; Mercury Prize winners Little Simz and Arlo Parks as well as Raye. They will go up against male rappers J Hus, Central Cee and Dave and dance music DJ Fred Again.. for the prize.

[ CMAT breaks the UK: ‘It’s definitely happening over here. She’s getting bigger and bigger all the time’ ]

Little Simz and J Hus have also been nominated for best album for their records No Thank You, and Beautiful And Brutal Yard respectively, alongside veteran rock band Blur’s comeback album, The Ballad Of Darren, and hip-hop outfit Young Fathers’ Heavy Heavy.

The Rolling Stones’ album Hackney Diamonds, their first record of original material in 18 years, was notably missing from the list, as well as Lewis Capaldi’s second studio album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent and Ed Sheeran’s Subtract.

Capaldi and Sheeran were also not on the best artist list but they did both earn nods in the British song of the year category for Wish You The Best and Eyes Closed, respectively.

Also among the category’s star-studded line-up is viral hit Sprinter by Central Cee and Dave; and Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night from the Barbie soundtrack.

The Stones did receive a nod for the alternative/rock act gong alongside Blur, Bring Me The Horizon, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes.

Blur and Young Fathers picked up a third nomination each in the group of the year category and are set to go head-to-head with electronic outfits Chase & Status and Jungle as well as drill artists Headie One & K-Trap.

The bassist of Blur, Alex James, said: “It’s very special to be nominated once again for best group and best album. We’ve had some bloody great nights at the Brits over the years and whatever happens on 2nd March, we’re looking forward to another brilliant one.”

Miley Cyrus’s viral hit Flowers, which was the top charting single in the UK for 2023, has been recognised in the international song of the year category. It will go up against a host of former number ones including Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red, Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire and Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? – which received an Oscar nod on Tuesday.

The number of international artist of the year nominees has also doubled to 10 this year, with eight female artists receiving a nomination.

The international group of the year category also features a strong line-up with Blink-182, Boygenius, Foo Fighters, Paramore and British-American trio Gabriels up for the prize.

London-born Olivia Dean, whose debut album Messy was nominated for the Mercury Prize last year alongside Raye, has also enjoyed a strong year with three nods. As well as the best pop act and artist of the year prizes, she has been nominated for best new artist alongside Mahalia, PinkPantheress, Yussef Dayes and Raye.

Dean said her “mind is blown”, adding: “Thank you to the Brits for recognising me and this album that is a piece of my heart. Feel extremely humbled and honoured.”

This year, five genre categories will be decided by the public: alternative rock act; hip hop/rap/grime act; dance act; pop act; and R&B act.

It was also confirmed that pop star Dua Lipa will perform during the award show.

Indie pop/rock group The Last Dinner Party were previously announced as the winners of the 2024 Rising Star award. The gong seeks to identify future stars of the UK music scene, and the winner is selected by a panel of music editors and critics from across the industry. The band beat shortlisted artists Caity Baser, who has released the track X&Y, and Leicester-born Sekou.

Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups.

The nominations were announced by radio presenter Yinka Bokinni during a live-stream on Wednesday.

The Brit Awards 2024 will take place on March 2nd in London and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX. – PA