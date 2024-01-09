Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes, says London coroner

The coroner’s office investigating the death of Sinéad O’Connor in London last year says she died of “natural causes”.

Southwark Coroners Court, which has been examining the circumstances of the singer’s death since the discovery of her body in a flat near Brixton last July, said it has “ceased involvement in her death”, suggesting it will not open a public inquest.

The coroner’s office said it would make no further comment, and referred all further inquiries to officials at Lambeth, the borough where she died.

O’Connor, who was 56, was found dead by Metropolitan Police officers in her penthouse apartment in the Loughborough building just off Coldharbour Lane, a trendy area of the southeast London enclave of Herne Hill, near Brixton.

She had been living back in London for just a few weeks before her death, which came 18 months after the death of her son, Shane, who died by suicide in January 2022. Ms O’Connor announced his death at the time, describing him as the “light of my life, the lamp of my soul”.

Her subsequent death last summer led to an outpouring of grief and tributes in Ireland and across the world. There were vigils held in cities including Dublin and London, where members of the Irish community gathered in large numbers to mourn her death.

The day after she died, hundreds of people attended an event at the London Irish Centre in Camden, where acts including harpist Lisa Canny delivered tributes.

Thousands of people later turned out to pay tributes to her coffin on the streets of Bray, Co Wicklow, where she had lived for many years, on the day of her funeral in early August. She was then buried in a private Islamic ceremony.