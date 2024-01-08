Choice Music Prize: Grian Chatten and CMAT among shortlisted nominees for Irish album of the year

Grian Chatten's first solo album, Chaos For The Fly, is among the shortlisted albums

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish album of the year has been revealed, with albums by Grian Chatten and CMAT among the nominees.

The shortlist, which was announced on 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show on Monday, also includes Kojaque’s Phantom of the Afters and Lankum’s latest album, False Lankum.

A panel of 11 Irish music media professionals and industry experts will choose the album of the year from the shortlist of 10.

The overall winner of the award is set to be announced on Thursday, March 7th, in a 2FM show broadcast live from Vicar Street, with performances from shortlisted acts. A TV special of the awards will air on RTÉ2 later that month.

The winning album of the year act will receive €10,000 while all shortlisted acts will receive a specially commissioned award.

Other shortlists for the 19th annual awards, including song of the year and artist of the year, are due to be revealed later this week.

Full Irish album of the year shortlist

