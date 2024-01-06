71 big gigs to watch out for in 2024

Bring Me the Horizon

Kerrang!- and Grammy-nominated UK metal/melody-driven rock band bring their new album, Post Human: NeX Gen, to their adoring fan base.

TradFest

January 24th-28th, various venues around Dublin, various prices, tradfest.com

Ireland’s largest folk and traditional music festival features a broad range of acts, including Julie Fowlis, Ralph McTell, Altan and, in a public interview, Janis Ian.

Depeche Mode

From dainty electropop merchants to suppliers of leather-clad electro-rock tunes, Depeche Mode have withstood the years better than most.

Noah Kahan

US singer-songwriter whose work has slowly but surely been converting fans worldwide, most recently with his support slots for Hozier.

Niall Horan

February 23rd-25th, 3Arena, Dublin, €59.90; August 23rd, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, €69.90; all ticketmaster.ie

Not content with three shows at 3Arena, the former One Direction member is playing a big summer gig. Watch out Harry Styles.

James Arthur

March 3rd, 3Arena, Dublin, €41.20 (sold out); August 28th, Galway Airport; both ticketmaster.ie

This former X Factor winner is one of the world’s biggest streaming artists. His new album, Bitter Sweet Love, will be plugged.

Rick Astley

March 4th, SSE Arena, Belfast, £35.50; March 5th, 3Arena, Dublin, €46.05; both ticketmaster.ie

The UK pop star who came back from obscurity to beat the competition.

The Smile

Two-fifths of Radiohead (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood) and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. Likened by Pitchfork to “Radiohead’s vintage-rock sensibilities”.

Country2Country

March 8th-10th, SSE Arena, Belfast, £49; all ticketmaster.ie

For the first time in its 10-year touring history, Country2Country arrives in Belfast. Music acts include Brad Paisley and Kane Brown.

Marti Pellow, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

The former Wet Wet Wet singer celebrates that band’s multimillion-selling debut album, Popped in Souled Out, from 1987, with orchestral flourishes.

Jason Derulo in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Jason Derulo

From writing songs for the likes of Lil Wayne, Jason Derulo has since amassed a huge following for club thumpers and dance-pop tunes.

Judas Priest

Birmingham heavy metal band defy the odds to be one of the genre’s most successful acts. Special guests are the legacy UK rock bands Saxon and Uriah Heep.

blk.

Zack Walsh is the first Irish DJ to not only headline but also sell out 3Arena. Special guests include the UK DJ Hannah Laing.

Simple Minds

Still, yes, alive and kicking after more than 40 years on the go. Expect a rake of hit songs from the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Slash, featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators

When Slash isn’t on lead guitarist duty with Guns N’ Roses he teams up with Myles Kennedy for more guitar-heavy rock tunes.

Madison Beer

In less than 10 years Madison Beer has gone from performing cover versions on YouTube to selling out big venues. Think Lana Del Rey crossed with Tate McRae.

Take That

April 22nd-23rd, 3Arena, Dublin, €78.25; June 20th, Musgrave Park, Cork; June 21st, Malahide Castle, Co Dublin, €78.25; June 22nd, Belsonic, Belfast, £80/£60 (sold out); all ticketmaster.ie

Classy and mature pop group whose latest album, This Life, is one of the best of 2023.

Olivia Rodrigo performing in Los Angeles, California, in December. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Olivia Rodrigo

April 30th-May 1st, 3Arena, Dublin, €59.85 (sold out); both ticketmaster.ie

The US pop-punk-confessional wunderkind can currently do no wrong, with two of the best-received albums of the past two years, Sour and Guts.

Mitski

The treat for fans of Mitski is not so much that she is playing her biggest Irish headline show but that they have been with her from the time she performed in much smaller venues.

Tenacious D

The “comedy” rock duo of Kyle Gass and Jack Black celebrate 30 years of mixing rock opera with juvenilia. An acquired taste, perhaps.

Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt and the E Street Band performing at the RDS Arena, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

May 9th, Boucher Road, Belfast; May 12th, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny; May 16th, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork; May 19th, Croke Park, Dublin; €146 (all shows sold out); all ticketmaster.ie

Once more around the block for Bruce and his band of loyal pals, who play the game of enduring rock music like few others.

Keane

Following a hiatus from 2014 to 2018, this UK band returned to the fray in 2019, and are now celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut album, Hopes and Fears.

Eric Clapton

A guitarist with an impeccable rock-blues legacy, from The Yardbirds and Cream to Blind Faith and Derek & the Dominos, and a garlanded if fitful solo career.

Girls Aloud

May 17th-18th, 3Arena, Dublin, €67.70; May 20th-21st, SSE Arena, Belfast, £55; all ticketmaster.ie

One of the most successful pop groups of the past 20 years return to celebrate their 21st birthday. Expect hit songs. Lots of them.

Bryan Adams

The Canadian rock-pop star returns to Ireland to plug his 2022 album, So Happy It Hurts.

Rod Stewart

May 26th, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, €141.25/€116.25, ticketmaster.ie

The hardy perennial throws in a few newish songs among the plethora of 1970s and 1980s hits that people keep going back for.

Ryan Hennessy from Picture This performing last year at the 3Arena, North Dock, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Picture This

June 1st, St Anne’s Park, Dublin, €49.90; June 15th, Musgrave Park, Cork, €49.90; both ticketmaster.ie

“Going from strength to strength” is a cliche, but it applies nevertheless to Picture This. The Kildare band’s new album, Parked Car Conversations, will hook in fans even further.

Forbidden Fruit

June 1st-2nd, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, €155/€139/€129, forbiddenfruit.ie

This very fine city-based festival’s line-up includes Nelly Furtado, Four Tet, Bicep and Le Boom. More acts to be announced.

Belters Only

June 2nd, Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare, €65.70; June 21st, Musgrave Park, Cork, €59.90; August 11th, Galway Airport, €59.90; all ticketmaster.ie

The Dublin DJ and production duo (Robbie Griffiths and Conor Bissett) were the crossover success of 2023, and look set to do the same in 2024.

Rewind Festival 2024

June 2nd, St Anne’s Park, Dublin; €49.90, ticketmaster.ie

Relive the ‘80s with Squeeze, Gabrielle, Nik Kershaw, Altered Images and more to be announced.

Cian Ducrot

June 7th, St Anne’s Park, Dublin, €49.90; June 28th, Musgrave Park, Cork, €49.90; both ticketmaster.ie

Those with a hankering for more “if you like Dermot Kennedy you’ll like ...” form an orderly queue.

In the Meadows

June 8th, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, €59.35, ticketmaster.ie

A new one-day city-based event features Lankum (playing their only Dublin show in 2024), Mogwai, John Francis Flynn and This Is the Kit, with more to be announced.

Tom Jones and Nile Rodgers & Chic

June 9th, St Anne’s Park, Dublin, €59.90, ticketmaster.ie

Nile Rodgers playing Ireland? With Tom Jones? It’s not unusual.

CMAT

June 13th, Fairview Park, Dublin, €49.90, ticketmaster.ie

CMAT is on BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024 longlist. The year is hers for the taking, and take it she will.

Fatboy Slim

June 14th, Fairview Park, Dublin, €49.90; August 9th, Galway Airport, €49.90; both ticketmaster.ie

Almost 30 years after Norman Cook adopted the Fatboy Slim pseudonym, he remains a master of funk and soul beats.

Becky Hill

June 14th, Musgrave Park, Cork, €49.90, ticketmaster.ie

The Voice UK semi-finalist has matured into one of the UK’s most successful female pop acts. Special guest is Jazzy, yet another Irish pop success story.

The Killers

The Killers

June 12th, 14th and 15th, 3Arena, Dublin, €90.25/€80.25; all ticketmaster.ie

Sleek and smart pop-rock with a hint of dust bowl Americana for good measure.

The Coronas

June 15th, Fairview Park, Dublin, €55.05; August 24th, Galway Airport, €55.05; both ticketmaster.ie

The Coronas’ last three albums (Trust the Wire, from 2017, True Love Waits, from 2020, and Time Stopped, from 2022) have hit the top spot in the Irish charts. Ignoring them isn’t an option.

Sting

June 18th, Musgrave Park, Cork, €69.90, ticketmaster.ie

Sting and his special guests Blondie played very successful Irish shows in 2023, so no wonder they’re back for more.

Pink

June 20th-21st, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, €89.50, ticketmaster.ie

The pop-rock pageant is here big time as Pink brings her Summer Carnival tour to Dublin.

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson

June 21st, Fairview Park, Dublin, €49.90, ticketmaster.ie

With a fourth studio album, Venus, due for release in February, Sweden’s Zara Larsson has more of a recording pedigree than most give her credit for. Listen up.

Beyond the Pale

June 21st-23rd, Glendalough Estate, Co Wicklow, €219/€199, itsbeyondthepale.ie

An impressive success in 2023 has prompted a return to the bucolic surrounds of Glendalough. Acts announced so far include Jessie Ware, Jungle and Gilla Band.

Sea Sessions

June 21st-23rd, Bundoran, Co Donegal, €174.95/€139.95/€69.95, ticketmaster.ie

A rite of passage for school leavers and those on their holliers? Acts include Cian Ducrot, Johnny Marr, Jazzy, Lea Heart and the DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne.

Two Door Cinema Club

June 22nd, Fairview Park, Dublin, €49.90; August 16th, Galway Airport, €49.90, ticketmaster.ie

Bouncy beats and top pop tunes from the Northern Irish trio.

Crowded House

June 23rd, Musgrave Park, Cork, €49.90, ticketmaster.ie

Returning with a third (or fourth?) wind in their sails, Crowded House have more hits than a boxing tournament.

Rammstein

June 23rd, RDS Arena, Dublin, €141.25/€106.25/€96.25, ticketmaster.ie

The pyrotechnically inclined German rock-industrial band are no strangers to controversy, to say the least.

Liam Gallagher

June 23rd-24th, 3Arena, Dublin, €71.90; July 14th, Thomond Park, Limerick, €69.90; all ticketmaster.ie

Three nights of Definitely Maybe-era Oasis from the band’s former lead singer, who performs the 1994 album in full.

Troye Sivan. Photograph: Terrence O'Connor

Troye Sivan

The Australian singer and actor plugs his latest album, Something to Give Each Other.

LCD Soundsystem

June 26th, Malahide Castle, Co Dublin, €69.90, ticketmaster.ie

James Murphy and his unfeasibly groovy team return to Ireland. Idles and Young Fathers support.

Tom Odell

Tom Odell

Hugely successful UK singer-songwriter promotes his latest album, Black Friday.

Green Day

June 27th, Marlay Park, Dublin, €89.90, ticketmaster.ie

US punk-pop band celebrate 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot. We predict water cannons.

Night & Day

June 28th-30th, Lough Key Forest, Co Roscommon; €120/€70/€60/€50, nightandday.ie

Leafy festival featuring numerous Irish acts, including Damien Dempsey, Ash, The Undertones, Gemma Hayes, Susan O’Neill, The Frank & Walters and The 4 of Us.

Taylor Swift brings her Eras tour to Dublin. Photograph: Cassidy Araiza/New York Times

Taylor Swift

June 28th-30th, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (sold out), ticketmaster.ie

The current queen of pop and much else besides. You still think you can get a ticket? That’s hilarious.

Summer Series

June 29th-July 4th, Trinity College Dublin, €49.90; all ticketmaster.ie

Confirmed so far for the nightly open-air shows are Jane’s Addiction (June 28th), Villagers (June 29th), Manic Street Preachers and Suede (July 2nd), Gavin James (July 3rd) and Paul Weller (July 4th).

Longitude

June 29th-30th, Marlay Park, Dublin, prices to be announced, ticketmaster.ie

No line-up or ticket-price details at the time of going to print, but the dates are locked in.

British rapper Loyle Carner. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Loyle Carner

June 30th, Fairview Park, Dublin, €55, ticketmaster.ie

The UK hip-hop star is a huge draw – this open-air show is about the sixth time he has visited Ireland in less than three years.

Hozier

July 5th, Marlay Park, Dublin, €49.50, ticketmaster.ie

Not content with selling out three nights at 3Arena in December, the tallest man in Irish rock music brings the magic into the open air.

Snow Patrol

July 12th, Thomond Park, Limerick, €53.85, ticketmaster.ie

The band’s sole Irish show in 2024 – fans should make a beeline.

Paolo Nutini

July 13th, Thomond Park, Limerick, €53.85, ticketmaster.ie

The Scottish singer-songwriter returns for more waves of adoration in his only Irish show in 2024.

Forest Fest

July 19th-21st, Emo, Co Laois, €190 (weekend)/€85 (day), forestfest.ie

The line-up of the second year of this successful open-air event features Travis, Human League, Dexys, the DJ Jenny Greene and many more to come.

All Together Now

August 1st-4th, Curraghmore House, Co Waterford, €239/€245, ticketmaster.ie

The fifth iteration of this splendid festival includes The National, Jorja Smith, Future Islands and loads more to be announced.

Madness

August 10th, Galway Airport, €59.90, ticketmaster.ie

Old hands still delivering inordinately good pop music.

Electric Picnic

August 16th-18th, Stradbally, Co Laois (sold out), ticketmaster.ie

Line-up to be announced.

Mike Scott of The Waterboys performing at The Iveagh Gardens, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

The Waterboys

August 19th, Galway Airport, €59.90, ticketmaster.ie

More Big Music from the chief Waterboy, Mike Scott.

Another Love Story

August 23rd-25th, Killyon Manor, Co Meath; €215/€190, anotherlovestory.ie

Line-up to be announced.

Deacon Blue

August 23rd, National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, €57.35, ticketmaster.ie

Enduring Scottish pop-soul group.

The The

August 25th, National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, €65.70, ticketmaster.ie

Important postpunk UK act fronted by Matt Johnson.

Blink-182

August 26th, SSE Arena, Belfast, £56.50; August 27th, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, €99.90/89.90, ticketmaster.ie

Tattoos and punk-pop tunes a speciality from the regrouped and loved-up Blink-182.

Black Francis from the Pixies. Photograph: Alan Betson

Pixies

August 27th, Galway Airport, €59.90; August 29th, RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, €59.90; both ticketmaster.ie

Following three sold-out shows at 3Olympia Theatre in March, here come your band for open-air shows.

Coldplay

August 29th-30th and September 1st-2nd, Croke Park, Dublin, €186/€60.45, ticketmaster.ie

Four nights at Croke Park. Have yiz got yizzer Coldplay hats yet?

Chris Stapleton

One of the United States’ most awarded country-rock-roots singers plays his biggest Irish headline show.