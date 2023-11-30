Shane MacGowan 1957-2023: A life in pictures

Shane MacGowan, whose death at the age of 65 was announced on November 30th, 2023, was best known as the frontman of The Pogues.

The band’s single Fairytale of New York became a Christmas staple in Ireland and the UK after its release in 1987, reaching the number one spot in Ireland – an achievement of which MacGowan was immensely proud.

The talented singer and songwriter was an inspirational figure, and the timeless essence of his songs and their preoccupation with the human experience mean they will resonate with generations to come.

Here are a selection of photographs capturing his music career and life.

Shane MacGowan with The Holmewoodian, his prep school’s magazine.

Shane MacGowan aged 19 and editor of punk rock fanzine Bondage, in his office in London. Photograph: Sydney O’Meara/Getty Images

Photograph: Erica Echenberg/Redferns

Shane MacGowan holding a mirrored plaque that references The Pogues' 1984 album Red Roses for Me. Photograph: Steve Rapport/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan in London 1982. Photograph: Clare Muller/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan with bandmates Cait O'Riordan, Andrew Rankin and Jem Finer in 1984. Photograph: Steve Rapport/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan on Camden Road, London in March 1987. Photogtraph: David Corio/Redferns

Shane MacGowan in London in March 1987. Photograph: David Corio/Redferns

Shane MacGowan in Saint Malo, France, in 1986. Photograph: Frederic Reglain/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Pop stars fronted by Bob Geldof at the Irish Embassy in London to give details to Ireland's ambassador Noel Dorr, about Self Aid, a 12-hour concert in Dublin to focus on the country's unemployment problems. From left: Pete Briquette (Boomtown Rats), Shane MacGowan (The Pogues), Van Morrison, Spider Stacey, Jem Finer (both Pogues), Noel Dorr, James Fearnley (The Pogues), Bob Geldof, Elvis Costello, Cait O'Riodian (Pogues, hidden) and Paul Brady. Photograph: PA

Shane MacGowan and Nick Cave duet on What a Wonderful World in 1992.

Shane MacGowan at the family home in Nenagh, Tipperary in 1997. MacGowan's parents moved back to Ireland in 1988 after 30 years in England, where Shane was born and grew up. Photograph: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan with his mother, Therese, at the family home in Ireland, in 1997. Photograph: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan with his mother Therese and father Maurice. Photograph: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan with his mother, Therese, at the family home in Nenagh, Tipperary, in 1997. Photograph: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Kirsty MacColl and Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan in the 1980s. Photograph: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Fairytale of New York singers Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan. Photograph: Tim Roney/Getty

Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan. Photograph: Patrick Ford/Redferns

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan at Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium, in August 1991. Photograph: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan in London in 1997. Photograph: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan in 2001. Photograph: Patrick Ford/Redferns

The Dubliners performing with The Pogues in 2001. Photograph: Mick Hutson/Redferns

Chrissie Hynde and Shane McGowan attend the Hoping Foundation Benefit Evening hosted by Bella Freud in aid of the Hoping foundation, at Ronnie Scott's on June 21st, 2007, in London. Photograph: Dave M Benett/Getty Images

Lou Reed, The Edge, Gavin Friday, Bono and Shane MacGowan perform at Carnegie Hall, New York, in October 2009. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lou Reed, Shane MacGowan and Rufus Wainwright backstage at Carnegie Hall during the (Red) Nights Concert celebrating the music of Gavin Friday on October 4th, 2009 in New York City. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Johnny Depp and Shane McGowan in London in 1994. Photograph: Neil Munns/PA

Shane MacGowan arrives at the Shockwaves NME Awards 2010 at Brixton Academy on February 24th, 2010, in London. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan performs during the recording of a charity single for Haiti, recorded at Sphere Studios in Battersea on February 4th, 2010, in London, England. Photograph: Danny Clifford/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan at Sphere Studios in Battersea on February 4th, 2010, in London, England. Photograph: Danny Clifford/Getty Images

Shane MacGowan performs on stage at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in central London, on July 5th, 2014. Photograph: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

Shane MacGowan at his 60th birthday celebration at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, in January 2018. Photograph: Tom Honan

President Michael D Higgins presents a Lifetime Achievement Awards to Shane MacGowan at his 60th birthday party at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, in 2018. Photograph: Tom Honan

Shane MacGowan, on stage with Nick Cave, at his 60th birthday celebration at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, in January 2018. Photograph: Tom Honan

Shane MacGowan, his wife Victoria Mary Clarke and Gerry Adams at the launch of The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold, a limited edition coffee table book featuring the artworks of MacGowan, at The Park Cafe in Ballsbridge. Photograph: Tony Gavin

Bruce Springsteen visits Shane MacGowan in May 2023 ahead of playing a series of gigs at the RDS. Photograph: Victoria Mary/Twitter