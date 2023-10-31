Bruce Springsteen announces four gigs in Ireland next year

US singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have confirmed they will return to Ireland to play four concerts in May 2024.

The 74-year-old singer will perform in Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny and Belfast as part of his world tour next year.

Springsteen will perform at Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast on May 9th, Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on May 12th, Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on May 16th and Croke Park in Dublin on May 19th.

Tickets for the gigs will go on sale next Monday, November 6th at 8am with Ticketmaster.

In September, Springsteen postponed the remainder of their 2023 concerts as the singer receives treatment for peptic ulcer disease.