Hundreds gather outside Sinéad O’Connor’s former Bray home ahead of funeral procession

Ruth O’Shea of Churchtown, Dublin, lays flowers as people gather at the former home of Sinead O’Connor, before her funeral cortege makes its way through Bray. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the former home of singer Sinéad O’Connor in Bray, Co Wicklow on Tuesday morning ahead of a private burial.

The funeral cortege is due to progress along the seafront and past the home that she lived in for 15 years, Montebello. It was originally scheduled to pass around 10.30am but is now expected to pass from around 11.30am.

Fans have been congregating outside Montebello since early this morning with floral tributes and cards. Irish musician Liam Ó Maonlaí was among those gathered.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms O’Connor’s family said people will have “an opportunity to pay their final respects” when her funeral cortege travels through the town.

READ MORE

The route will begin at The Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue for just over one kilometre along the road to the opposite end of the seafront.

A number of gardaí are present ensuring traffic can continue to travel along the road.

Musician Liam O Maonlaí was among the mourners at the former home of Sinead O’Connor. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

President Michael D Higgins issued a press release saying that he and his wife Sabina would attend the private funeral service on Tuesday morning.

In the statement, President Higgins said: “The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O’Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people.

“The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.”

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland who met O’Connor in 2018, posted that he is “incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the Muslim funeral prayer for the daughter of Ireland, Sinead O’Connor aka Shuhada Sadaqat”.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “It is an honour to be part of this occasion, and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the family for recognising and embracing her Muslim identity.”

Handwritten notes left outside her former home thanked the singer for sharing her voice and her music.

[ Sinéad O’Connor was quiet and loud. Brilliant and bashful. She oozed a kind of creative lava ]

One note said: “You are forever in my heart.”

A pink chair was placed outside the pink-framed conservatory of the house, located on the seafront, with pink flowers and a photo of the singer placed at the base of the chair.

One sign left at the wall of the property listed causes that the singer had expressed support for, including welcoming refugees: “Where words fail, music speaks.”

Peter Gannon of Harold's Cross, Dublin, and Pamela Moore of Palmerstown, Dublin, arrived early to see the cortege pass through Bray. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

A neighbour was also seen putting candles on the wall that separated the two properties.

Since her death on July 26th, people have been leaving flowers and paying their respects at the house, which the singer sold in 2021 and which now lies empty.

[ All Together Now: Homage paid to Sinéad O’Connor at Waterford festival ]

“Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” a statement issued by her family said.

A giant installation honouring Sinéad O’Connor was unveiled on Bray Head. The project was a collaboration between creative agency, The Tenth Man and Mack Signs.

“With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.”

The Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home, aged 56. -Additional reporting by PA