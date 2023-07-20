Coldplay announce two Dublin concerts for August 2024

Coldplay in concert at the Manchester Ethiad Stadium as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in May. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Coldplay have announced two concerts in Dublin next summer as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

The band will play Croke Park on Thursday 29th and Friday, August 30th, 2024, subject to licence.

The new dates come following the British band’s summer 2023 European stadium run, which concluded on Wednesday night with a fourth Amsterdam show. The dates next summer will be the third run of European dates as part of this tour.

Presale tickets for the Dublin concerts begin at 10am on Tuesday July 25th, with general sale starting on Friday July 28th. People can sign up for artist presale through the band’s website.

The dates include the Coldplay’s first shows in Greece, Romania and Finland, as well as their first show in Rome since 2003 and first visit to Budapest since 2008.

The last time the band – comprising Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and creative director Phil Harvey – played in Ireland was in 2017, as part of their A Head Full of Dreams tour. Many fans were left disappointed with tickets selling out within minutes.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour opened in March 2022, and the band has since sold more than 7.5 million tickets.

Last month, a report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggested Coldplay’s current tour has so far produced 47 per cent less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17 on a show-by-show comparison, and that five million trees have already been planted around the world, equating to almost one tree per attendee at the time of the study.

The band formed in 1997 and have nine studio albums, the most recent being Music of the Spheres, which was released in 2021. Their genre of music has evolved over that time, moving from an alternative rock band in its formative years to a more pop-centric ensemble more recently.