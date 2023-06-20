Taylor Swift announces Dublin concerts next summer

This will be the first Irish performance for the Grammy-award-winning artist since 2018

The biggest pop star on the planet has announced she will once again return to Ireland next summer for two concerts. As part of the highly-acclaimed The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift will play two back-to-back shows at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th 2024.

On Tuesday, the star announced 50 concerts between August 2023 and 2024, spanning five continents. She will play in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, across Europe and of course Dublin.

Taking to Twitter to announce the shows, she said: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

The Eras Tour, which traverses the star’s 10-album career, has been praised highly by fans and critics alike, and there’s little doubt that the shows in Dublin next summer will be a highlight for many.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Thursday, July 13th at 10am, however, fans can register for tickets from Friday, June 23rd at 11:59pm through Ticketmaster. There is information on Swift’s website. Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets next month.

This will be the first Irish performance for the Grammy-award-winning artist since 2018 when she serenaded a packed-out Croke Park. Her latest album, Midnights, reached number one in Ireland and featured songs such as Anti-Hero, Karma, and Lavender Haze.

Sabrina Carpenter, has been announced as the support act for the show. The American singer and actor is famed for hits such as On My Way (more than half a billion streams on Spotify) and Nonsense (300m streams).