Christy Dignam: Share your memories and tributes

Singer Christy Dignam of Aslan performing in London in 2012. Photograph: C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images

Christy Dignam, the Irish musician best known as the frontman of Aslan, died on Tuesday at the age of 63 following a long illness.

Highlights from a successful singing career were two songs in particular that have withstood the passage of time: This Is, released in 1988, and Crazy World, released in 1993, are Irish pop/rock classics and remain among the most played songs on Irish radio.

The Irish Times is inviting readers to share their tributes to the singer, and memories of Christy Dignam and Aslan. Was their music formative for you growing up?

Do you have good memories of a concert you attended, or does a particular song mean something special to you?

