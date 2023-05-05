Where’s Bruce? Springsteen born to run all over town

There's Bruce: Springsteen with Shane MacGowan, in The Burrow pub in Rathangan, and signing the wall in Windmill Lane studios in Dublin. Photographs: Twitter

The Boss is in town, and if he’s yet to pay you a visit, you’re one of the unlucky few. The legendary American rock star has been spotted by fans as he prepares for gigs in the RDS on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday. He’s been seen visiting old friends, at a recording studio and tracing his ancestral roots; and with a whole week of Bruce Springsteen in Ireland, there’s no telling where he’ll turn up next. So where has he been spotted so far?

Shane MacGowan’s House

What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss!!! ⁦@springsteen⁩ ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius! pic.twitter.com/waXwmWOHTZ — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) May 3, 2023

Springsteen paid Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan a visit at his Dublin home on Wednesday afternoon, where the legendary musicians are said to have had a wide-ranging chat. MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, said on Twitter: “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss! Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius!”

[ Bruce Springsteen at the RDS: stage times, set list, weather and more for The Boss’s Dublin concerts ]

[ Bruce Springsteen visits Kildare town to trace Irish roots ]

[ Bruce Springsteen to play for three hours with no support act ]

Drummer Michael Cronin, of the band Cronin, also met the Boss alongside MacGowan. He said on Twitter they had “great chats about songwriting, children, health, diet, Irish, his Irish roots” and gave Springsteen a “rough mix” of a new album he is working on with MacGowan.

Amazing yesterday at @ShaneMacGowan with @springsteen

Great chats about songwriting, children, health, diet, Irish, his Irish roots,

I gave him some of the rough mixes from the Shane album

A gentleman, taught us a lot.

Looking forward to the gig tomorrow.@croninmusic pic.twitter.com/ayBvSmMn5U — Michael Cronin (@miccronin) May 4, 2023

Windmill Lane

On Wednesday Springsteen was photographed at Windmill Lane Records, Ringsend, Dublin, where some of the biggest names in music have recorded including, U2, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Sinéad O’Connor – the list goes on. Springsteen added his signature the famous signature wall in Windmill Lane’s studio one, or more specifically, he picked a unique spot on the edge of the wall where only the Boss could claim.

READ MORE

A new addition to our Signature Wall in Studio One, @springsteen pic.twitter.com/By2eVlCPxS — Windmill Lane Recording Studios (@WindmillLaneRec) May 4, 2023

Rathangan, Co Kildare

He may have been Born in the USA, but this rock star has Irish roots. Nothing spells American tourist more than visiting their ancestral home and going straight to the pub. On Thursday morning, Springsteen paid a low-key visit to Rathangan, Co Kildare, where his great-great-great-grandfather, Christy Gerrity, a well-regarded fife player, grew up before emigrating to New Jersey in 1853 with his wife and eight children.

Sitting around the table with some locals, Springsteen sang an old hit My Hometown, the final song on his best-selling 1985 album Born in the USA – although much like Joe Biden’s recent visit, there was no Guinness in hand for Springsteen.

“Let me think how it went, I haven’t played it in a long time,” he said, beginning to find the right note and lyrics. Locals joined in for the chorus, singing “your hometown” in unison.

Springsteen was quick to quip: “You guys, I’m firing the E-Street band. I’m hiring you.”

Bruce Springsteen just casually singing “My Hometown” in a local Ireland bar…nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/NxWsyDdEpX — Bruce Springsteen: Blog It All Night (@blogitallnight) May 4, 2023

The day BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN came to CPA Rathangan, County Kildare!!! Posted by The Creative Performance Academy on Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Born to Run star also visited a local youth group, the Creative Performance Academy, where he met schoolchildren who reportedly performed for the star.

Dublin walkabout

Some fans were lucky enough to spot Springsteen in his nonchalant cap on the streets of Dublin on Wednesday and Thursday, when he signed autographs and posed for photos. With his last gig on Tuesday night, it’s not unlikely to be the last we’ll see of Springsteen roaming about the capital city. Keep an eye out.

Me and my Boss today in Dublin! @springsteen pic.twitter.com/3A3UeCTAPa — Monique Jansen (@Moniquenanou1) May 4, 2023

Will Charlie Bird get his wish?

With a Springsteen pottering around the country until at least next Wednesday, there’s no predicting where he’ll end up next – except for the RDS of course. Broadcasting legend Charlie Bird, who has motor neuron disease, has said it’s on his bucket list to meet the star. Perhaps this is the next stop for Springsteen? The Irish Times is firmly on Brucewatch, so if you’ve spotted the Boss out and about, let us know.