‘A gorgeous soul’: Tributes flow for Mark Sheehan, guitarist with The Script who has died aged 46

Mark Sheehan performs with The Script in Dublin in 2020. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell for The Irish Times

Tributes to The Script guitarist and co-founder Mark Sheehan, who has died in hospital at the age of 46 following a short illness, are continuing to be made.

Sheehan (46), who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, died after a brief illness in hospital on Friday.

A statement on the band’s social media pages said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Mark Sheehan grew up in the Liberties in south inner city Dublin. He was a father of three and resided in the US with his American wife Rina, who he married at the age of 25. He is survived by Rina and their children Cameron, Avery and Lil. His father Gerard died when he was 14, while his mother Rachel also died in 2006.

Rina and Mark met in the States when the Texan was working as a studio session singer and backing singer.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Sheehan, praising the band’s “originality and excellence”. “Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world.”

Singer-songwriter Hozier said he was “saddened” to hear about the guitarist’s passing. “Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences.”

Fellow Irish band Kodaline also paid tribute. They posted on Twitter: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Mark Sheehan. We had the great pleasure of spending time in his company over the years and he was always such a lovely man. Deepest condolences to his family and his Script brothers.”

TV presenter and writer Laura Whitmore posted that she was thinking of the band and his family as Mark was “one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet.”

Mikey Graham of Boyzone also offered his condolences to the band’s remaining members. He said he empathised with them, with Boyzone having lost Stephen Gately in 2009. “Today we lost another young legend of music. I can and do understand the pain Glen and Danny are feeling right now and also their families. All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music. It will carry you home, Mark.” Boyzone member and actor Keith Duffy also sent his condolences.

Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas posted that Mark “was always so lovely and encouraging” to his band. He added that he was “shocked and saddened”, while sending his love to members of The Script and Sheehan’s family.

Minister for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said the loss of the Liberties-born musician was “a great shock to music lovers everywhere and to The Script’s legions of fans around the world”.

Singer-songwriter and poet Imelda May said she was “in shock” at the passing of her fellow Liberties native.

“An old comrade and fellow Liberties child has gone. What a talented, funny, sound, calm, down to earth, really lovely human Mark was. Truly awful news. Mark was such a gorgeous soul. Always a pleasure to chat to. Often bonding over stories about times in the Liberties. One of his hilarious stories I still recount regularly. I send huge love to you all this tragic night.”

Ryan Tedder, singer-songwriter with US band One Republic, posted on social media that Sheehan was “one of the nicest, most genuine people I’ve ever had the pleasure of touring with and getting to know”.

Musician Bressie, MCD music manager Caroline Downey and singers Rick Astley, Peter Andre and Ella Henderson also posted messages of condolence on social media.

Sheehan and The Script singer Danny O’Donoghue first cut their teeth in pop band Mytown, who were managed by former U2 manager Paul McGuinness.

In 2008, Sheehan told the Irish Mirror that his mother Rachel spent 10 months in hospital before she died.

Mark Sheehan with bandmates Glen Power (left) and Danny O'Donoghue (centre) in 2013. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

“That is what brought me back to Dublin. The lads came back with me. I have a small studio, more like a shed, at the back of the house where I grew up,” he said.

“It was right next to the hospital, so I was able to go in and do night shifts with my mother, write lyrics and then go home and write and record more.

“She felt that if you were doing a show that people came to watch, then that was a success. She taught me not to gauge my success on money. In her eyes I was always successful because I was following my dreams.”

The Script were formed in Dublin in 2001.

Their eponymous debut album was released in 2008 and it went to number one in both the UK and Ireland.

It featured hits such as We Cry, Breakeven, and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, with the latter peaking at number two in the UK singles charts.

The band have released six studio albums and one compilation project, Tales From The Script – Greatest Hits, in 2021.

Six of these peaked at number one in the UK charts while their third album, Number 3, made it to number two.

In June 2013, the late Queen Elizabeth toured the BBC’s Broadcasting House in central London and listened to a live performance by The Script.

At the end, she chatted briefly to lead singer O’Donoghue and when she learned he was playing the Glastonbury festival, joked about the mud.

She said: “Glastonbury, the place you get covered in mud?”

The singer replied with a laugh: “You’ve got to bring good wellies.”

Afterwards, O’Donoghue described the experience as “bizarre” and “pretty intimidating”.

Sheehan said when they were told about the royal engagement he thought it was a joke.

“Still today, coming in today, I thought people were playing a joke on us,” he said.

In May 2022, O’Donoghue told the Sunday World that Sheehan had missed the American leg of their greatest hits tour to be with his family.

“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” O’Donoghue told the Sunday World.

“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it’.

“He took a little bit of time off. You get refreshed, then you come back with a new zest for life. And I believe it was the best thing that could have happened for all of us.”

The Script are scheduled to support the American artist P!nk during her European tour later this year. – Additional reporting PA