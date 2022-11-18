Wales is on the verge of its Italia ’90 moment. This rousing song is its proud World Cup anthem

Wales is on the verge of its Italia ’90 moment. Three decades have zipped by since the Republic of Ireland soccer team made a carnival of that year’s World Cup, unbottling a pent-up, euphoric and uncomplicated celebration of Irishness across the country.

The mood was joyful and undeniably boozy; the unofficial anthem of that year was the antic Put ’Em Under Pressure, which set Jack Charlton’s abiding football principal to a medley of choruses. This time, it Wales’ turn, and the song is better. Much better.

Wales’ football anthem for this World Cup, Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd, has tapped into that country’s growing nationalist movement, with an accompanying video that offers a moving collage of contemporary and old Wales soccer teams.

In it, too, are grainy clips of legions of men leaving long-closed coal mines, of protests and, most prominently, and importantly in the Wales of 2022 of scores of young Welsh belting out the lyrics in their native tongue.

READ MORE

The words point to Welsh ancientness. “You don’t remember Macsen?” the remastered song asks in the opening stanza. (As well as the official version, there’s an S4C video of the song with a translation, here.) It’s a reference to Magnus Maximus, Roman emperor for five years, beginning in 383. Yma o Hyd is a far cry from the usual World Cup pop song.

Wales has always been about the voice. “I don’t know whether it is the coal dust in the air or the eternal rain,” mused Richard Burton, a man with a famously velveteen set of pipes himself, on The Dick Cavett Show back when talkshow hosts were happy to sit back and allow their stars to digress on the local prestige of the coal miner as figurehead, as local god.

Even then, in the 1970s, the pining for a lost Welshness had begun in earnest. Its cause has been taken up by increasing numbers of national figures. Michael Sheen has emerged, over the past number of years, as a passionate advocate for Welsh nationalism. He immortalised his recent appearance on the gameshow A League of Their Own with a stunning speech he imagined giving to the Wales soccer team.

Sheen belongs to the rich tradition of marvellous Welsh orators: he could read the small print on a tin of beans and make it sound poetic and gorgeous. And he is an actor. But it became apparent that he was locating something primal and deeply felt as he set off the achievement of the current team – “You sons of speed” – against the lone, sparkling success of another team: “A red storm is coming to the gates of Qatar. It crackles with the spirit of ’58 and Jimmy Murphy’s boys.”

Murphy was another one: when Matt Busby happened upon him giving a speech he instantly appointed him assistant manager at Manchester United. The only reason Murphy was not on the doomed United flight, in February 1958, that crashed upon take-off in Munich that February was that he was on duty as Wales manager.

The national team qualified for that year’s tournament, in Sweden, and made it to the quarter-finals. Since then their soccer teams – and a succession of smashing individual talents – have been frustrated, disappointed, demoralised, locked out of the party. Until now.

For all the reservations about Qatar as hosts, try telling the Welsh that this World Cup does not matter. They will play the United States and Iran before their November 29th showdown against – who else? – England. That match will hold the same significance for the Welsh as those long-ago Ireland games in the European Championship of 1988 and in Sardinia in 1990. A few years ago Sheen gave a talk in Wales in which he laid his feelings about the United Kingdom and Brexit bare.

“The coalfields and the ironworks have been beaten down and forgotten about seemingly even by the political parties borne out of its struggles,” he said then, “as our squares and high streets are littered not only with cheap chicken and pizza shops but also thousands of empty chapels and darkened welfare halls. And as the dazzling promises that the offer of Britishness made seemed to ring ever more hollow with each passing budget day, we are left with the realisation that the world did indeed reshape itself and we were left behind. No matter what deals we thought we had made, the Pied Piper of Britishness danced us down to the river and then left us there.”

He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable - but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales https://t.co/Hoanq9snXt — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) November 15, 2022

In the past few days he has provoked a national debate about his criticism of Prince William’s visit this week to the England training camp, where he presented the players with their shirts without, as Sheen put it, a shred of embarrassment. Wales’ progress in Qatar, especially if they do well, and the popularity of the anthem will further stoke the fires of nationalist fervour. A recent poll estimates that about 30 per cent of Welsh people can speak their native language, and the language is enjoying a concerted revival. If rugby has always been Wales’ favourite mode of sporting expression, football is enjoying its moment in the winter sun of Qatar.