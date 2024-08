Daniel Craig and the Aston Martin DB5 in Skyfall (2012). Photograph:: Francois Duhamel

Who is from something else? Mrs Brown

Mr Fox

Mr Gruber

Mrs Bird Which is the odd tune out? Heigh Ho

Someday My Prince Will Come

Whistle While You Work

When You Wish Upon a Star “Enough champagne to fill the Nile!” Who? Annette Bening

Gal Gadot

Emma Mackey

Sophie Ok0nedo Who has never adapted a Charles Dickens novel? David Lean

Richard Attenborough

Roman Polanski

Robert Zemeckis Who eponymously succeeded Edward Van Sloan, Peter Cushing, Laurence Olivier and Anthony Hopkins? Hugh Jackman

Patrick Stewart

Brian Cox

James McAvoy Who is the youngest person to ever win two Academy Awards?





Who is not titularly associated with the recently completed Olympics? Bernardo Bertolucci

Wim Wenders

Woody Allen

Jacques Demy In which film did James Bond first drive his Aston Martin DB5? Dr No

Goldfinger

You Only Live Twice

For Your Eyes Only How many times has Johnny Depp played the title role in a Tim Burton film? 3

4

5

6 Which is not a Luchino Visconti film? El ángel exterminador

Morte a Venezia

Rocco e i suoi fratelli

Il gattopardo

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here