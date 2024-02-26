Screen Actors Guild Awards: the best looks from the red carpet

Hollywood’s hottest stars hit the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday evening for the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, bringing with them a mix of old-school glamour, classic tailoring and fresh takes on black tie. Here are some of the best looks, with Cillian Murphy leading the way for Ireland.

Oppenheimer star and SAG Best Actor Winner Cillian Murphy chose a sharp navy pinstripe suit and necktie. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

English actress Carey Mulligan in a draped Armani Privé gown, which she said was a last-minute choice after a "wardrobe malfunction". Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

US actress Selena Gomez shimmering in Atelier Versace dress. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Jennifer Aniston in a shimmering Celine dress. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Emma Stone in crystalline Louis Vuitton. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Emily Blunt in an elegant Louis Vuitton dress. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

US actress Anne Hathaway in cerulean vintage Atelier Versace. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

US actress Rachel Brosnahan in Tamara Ralph gown. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

US actor Jeremy Allen White of The Bear eschews black tie for an all-white ensemble. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

A jacketless Pedro Pascal. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

US actor and director Bradley Cooper chooses a classic Gucci look. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

US comedian Mo Welch stands out in a striking orange suit. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

US actress and honorary Irishwoman Ayo Edebiri, another star of The Bear, in a Luar dress. Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty