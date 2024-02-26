Screen Actors Guild Awards: the best looks from the red carpet
Hollywood stars embraced sparkles, classic silhouettes and new versions of black tie at Saturday’s ceremony
Mon Feb 26 2024 - 08:54
Hollywood’s hottest stars hit the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday evening for the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, bringing with them a mix of old-school glamour, classic tailoring and fresh takes on black tie. Here are some of the best looks, with Cillian Murphy leading the way for Ireland.
See our new project Common Ground, Evolving Islands: Ireland & Britain
Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone