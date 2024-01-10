Screen Actors Guild Awards: Cillian Murphy nominated as best male lead actor

The nominations for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards have delivered mixed news for Irish talent. As expected, Cillian Murphy, recent winner at the Golden Globes and favourite for the Oscar, has been nominated as best male lead actor for Oppenheimer. Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, stars of Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, were nominated for, respectively, outstanding female actor and outstanding supporting male actor, but the lavish period fantasy, produced by Dublin’s Element Pictures, was not mentioned in outstanding cast. Neither Andrew Scott nor Barry Keoghan, seen as decent outside bets for, respectively, All of Us Strangers and Saltburn made the male actor list. Those performers are, however, still in with a shout at the Oscars. Though actors make up, by some margin, the largest branch voting for the Academy Awards, representatives of smaller film can beat the odds. Last year, Paul Mescal (Scott’s costar in All of Us Strangers) failed to score with SAG, but still managed an Oscar nomination for best actor. Scott is best placed to repeat that comeback.

Poor Things, which took best film or comedy at the Globes, still seems certain of a best picture nomination. Though Lanthimos’s film has a large cast, it is very much focused on Emma Stone’s reanimated protagonist. You could say something similar about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a cast nominee, but the momentum behind that biopic seems unstoppable. The (mild) surprise entry in that ensemble section looks to be The Color Purple. The musical version of Alice Walker’s novel has somewhat underperformed at awards season so far.

Away from the domestic, the big losers were Leonardo DiCaprio and the team from Todd Haynes’s May December. DiCaprio seemed likely to score in best actor for Killers of the Flower Moon, but it looks as if Colman Domingo, star of the Netflix biopic Rustin, took that treasured spot. May December, a cunning black comedy, had a total whiff. Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, who play a couple with a controversial age difference, were tipped for supporting female actor and supporting male actor. Neither were mentioned.

Barbenheimer, last summer’s big film story, continues to resonate with both Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie securing chart-topping four nominations. The two titles land in outstanding cast. The Nolan film secured three individual acting nominations: Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, both in supporting categories, join Murphy. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie and Ken, are up in best female actor and supporting male actor. Barbie also got a nod for best stunt ensemble. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, nominated in supporting female actor, remains favourite at SAG and Oscar for The Holdovers.

Though launched as recently as 1995, the Screen Actors Guild Awards have fast become one of the more significant pointers to Oscar success. With a membership of more than 119,000 in the combined The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the electorate dwarfs the 300 or so who voted for last weekend’s Golden Globes. SAG-Aftra was recently in the news as one contender in the Hollywood actors’ strike that brought the industry to a halt through the autumn. Fran Drescher, charismatic president of the body, was on Instagram before Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani read the nominations. The SAG Awards ceremony will be streamed live via Netflix in the small hours of February 24th. The Academy Award nominations land on January 23rd. Here are the full list of the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations:

SAG FILM NOMINEES

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie. Photograph: Courtesy Warner Bros Pictures/© 2023 Warner Bros

Motion Picture cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, junior, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

SAG TELEVISION NOMINEES

Succession case. Photograph: PA Photo/©2023 HBO

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series