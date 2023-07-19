Barbie girls - and boys - think pink at film’s Irish premiere in Dublin

Nia Gallagher, Daniel Devlin and Shanice Griffin at the Barbie movie's Irish premiere on Wednesday. Photograph: Alessia Micalizzi

Not even the rain could have stopped the cheerful atmosphere outside of the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin, on Wednesday night for the long-awaited Barbie movie premiere.

Eager audience members of all ages sported suits and Ken hats for men, and dresses and high heels for women, in every possible shade of pink.

When asked what the movie represented for them and why they had decided to fully commit to Barbie’s dress code, many had their answer clear: “Our childhood”.

“I’m a millennial. I grew up with Barbie as my icon,” said beauty brand business and former The Apprentice star Pamela Laird. “I had Barbie’s dream house, boat, car and everything.”

Pamela Laird at the event. Photograph: Alessia Micalizzi

“Barbie tells us we can be anything we want to. If you think about it, it was never ‘Barbie and Ken’s dream house’, it was Barbie’s house,” she added.

“I didn’t play with Barbies,” said stylist Lawson Mpame. . “But my sister did and growing up we all saw its ability to be an icon for all kinds of people.”

“We saw Barbie evolving to different ethnicities, occupations, and everything she can represent.”

Lawson, wearing a Ken-style suit, added “I think guys should wear more pink.”

“I never owned a Barbie, I finally get to play with it at my age,” joked cinema-goer Mona Lisa.

Nia Gallagher, entering the Stella with two friends, views it in the same way: “I never got to have a real Barbie, I wanted to look like one tonight.”

With a friend of theirs appearing in the movie as a dancer, Nia’s friends Shanice Griffin and Daniel Devlin said they were also looking forward to “the music, and the cast”.

“It’s going to be good to see Margot [Robbie, the titular star of the film] doing such a different role,” said Shanice.

Elizabeth with her daughter Lorraine at the premiere. Photograph: Alessia Micalizzi

“Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seem to have such a good on-screen chemistry just from the trailer and the interviews I’ve seen,” said model Holly Carpenter. She praised Gosling for taking this role so seriously “even when it’s not about him”.

Barbie’s legacy connects people of all ages, which not many other icons can do nowadays.

“I’m the first Barbie granny,” joked Elizabeth (67) who came to the premiere with her daughter Lorraine. “I have a little girl now and she adores Barbie too,” added Lorraine.

“I just remember Barbies from my childhood,” said Elaine Nixon “They made me think that everyone needs a bit of pink in their life.”

Barbie opens in cinemas this Friday, July 21st.