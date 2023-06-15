Two-time Oscar-winning actor Glenda Jackson dies aged 87

Veteran actor and former politician Glenda Jackson has 'died peacefully' after a brief illness at the age of 87, her agent has confirmed. Photograph: PA

Veteran actor and former politician Glenda Jackson has “died peacefully” after a brief illness at the age of 87, her agent has confirmed.

The screen star and former Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate won the Oscar for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love and again three years later for A Touch Of Class – although opted not to attend the ceremony on either occasion.

Her agent Lionel Larner told the PA news agency: “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician died peacefully at her home in Blackheath London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.

“She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.”

Despite her successful career, which also included two Emmy Awards and a Tony, Jackson previously said she never had any interest in the social and glamorous aspects of the industry.

The double Oscar-winner gave up acting for politics more than a quarter of a century ago and served as a Labour MP for 23 years.

In 1992 she was elected as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate and served as a junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 during Tony Blair’s government.

Jackson stood down as an MP at the 2015 general election and returned to acting.

She won a Bafta for best actress in 2019 for her role in Elizabeth Is Missing, which followed the story of a woman suffering from dementia. – PA