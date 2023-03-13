Oscars 2023: Complete list of every winner

Best picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert For Everything Everywhere All at Once
[ Oscars 2023: Ireland wins two Academy Awards – and delivers one of the great Oscar moments ]
Best actor
Brendan Fraser For The Whale
Best actress
Michelle Yeoh For Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actor
Ke Huy Quan For Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actress
Jamie Lee Curtis For Everything Everywhere All at Once
[ Ireland wins two Oscars as Everything Everywhere All at Once cleans up: As it happened ]
Best adapted screenplay
Women Talking
Best original screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best international feature film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best documentary feature
Navalny
Best animated feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Best visual effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best original score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best original song
Naatu Naatu For RRR
Best costume design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best makeup and hairstyling
The Whale
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best documentary short
The Elephant Whisperers
Best animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Best live action short
An Irish Goodbye