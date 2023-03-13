Oscars 2023: Complete list of every winner

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh with her award for best actress, for Everything Everywhere All at Once, at the 95th Academy Awards. Photograph: Todd Heisler/New York Times

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert For Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor

Brendan Fraser For The Whale

Brendan Fraser accepts the award for best actor in a leading role for The Whale. Photograph: Todd Heisler/The New York Times

Best actress

Michelle Yeoh For Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan For Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis For Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best adapted screenplay

Women Talking

Best original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best documentary feature

Navalny

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Best visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original song

Naatu Naatu For RRR

Best costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Whale

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers

Best animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best live action short

An Irish Goodbye