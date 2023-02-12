James Flynn, co-producer of The Banshees of Inisherin, dies aged 57

The death of distinguished Irish film producer James Flynn has been confirmed. He was 57.

Credited on such significant projects as Alan Parker’s Angela’s Ashes, Joel Schumacher’s Veronica Guerin and John Michael McDonagh’s Calvary, Flynn, also an important force in the reconstituted Irish Film Board, contributed greatly to the film industry’s current vigour.

The news comes as Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, on which Flynn worked as co-producer, competes in nine categories at the Academy Awards.

The Oscar-nominated producer Ed Guiney, who worked with Flynn on Sweety Barrett 25 years ago, remembered him as an intelligent personality. “James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers,” he told The Irish Times.

“He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer.”

Flynn entered the business as head of development at John Boorman’s Merlin Films. When the Irish Film Board (now Screen Ireland) was re-established in 1993, he came on as business manager and later took the role of deputy chief executive.

It was during this period that the seeds were sewn for the industry’s current conspicuous success. He and Morgan O’Sullivan, a true veteran of Irish TV and cinema, worked together on large international television productions such as The Tudors, The Borgias and Penny Dreadful. A whole generation of Irish professionals, both in front and behind the camera, gained vital experience on those shows.

In 1997 he and his wife Juanita Wilson set up Metropolitan Films, which has been involved with more than 80 feature film and television productions. In 2010, Wilson’s The Door, a Flynn production, was nominated for an Academy Award. That same year, Cartoon Saloon’s The Secret of Kells, on which he was executive producer, was nominated for best animated feature. More recently, he produced the pacy thriller Greta for Neil Jordan, a long-time collaborator, and, in 2021, he acted as executive producer on Ridley Scott’s epic medieval drama The Last Duel.

Flynn was a board member of the Screen Commission of Ireland from 1997 to 2000 and of Screen Training Ireland from 1995 to 2000.

“He was witty and wise,” Guiney said. “He really made me laugh as well as always being a generous source of advice and support to so many of us. He will be sorely missed and is huge loss to the industry.”

In a statement, Metropolitan Film said: “All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed founder, colleague and great friend James Flynn, who departed peacefully on Saturday morning with his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna by his side.

“No, words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging film-makers to established Irish and international industry practitioners.

“James fought his recent illness with courage, dignity, and positivity to the very end. For that reason we are acutely aware that the news of his passing has been an unexpected shock for all of us.”