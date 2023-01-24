Oscars 2023: Record 14 Irish nominations as Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin lead charge

Ireland has had a record day at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, picking up 14 nominations for this year’s Oscars. Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Paul Mescal are all up for awards. And that’s just in the Oscars’ acting categories.
Farrell, Keoghan, Gleeson and Condon have all been nominated for their roles in The Banshees of Inisherin, whose writer and director, Martin McDonagh, was nominated for two awards. With additional nods for music and film editing, Banshees can now claim the record for the most nominations for an Irish film. Belfast and In the Name of the Father previously held the record, with seven nominations each.
An Cailín Ciúin becomes the first Irish-language film to be nominated as best international film. Paul Mescal has been nominated as best actor for his role in Aftersun. An Irish Goodbye has been shortlisted as best live-action short.
Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best movie
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a leading role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a leading role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelamans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Animated feature
Guillermo del Torro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Film editing
The Banshees of Insherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Visual effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Makeup and hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
International feature film
Argentine 1985
Close
EO
All Quiet on the Western Front
An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl
Original song
Applause, Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
NaatuNaatu, RRR
This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Documentary feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
A House Made of Splinters
Fire of Love
Navalny
Documentary short
Haulout
The Martha Mitchell Effect
The Elephant Whispers
How Do You Measure a Year?
Stranger at the Gate
Live-action short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Adapted screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson
Knives Out: The Glass Onion
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Women Talking, Sarah Polley
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson
Original screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Music
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Costume design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris goes to Paris
Supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once