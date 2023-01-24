Oscars 2023: Record 14 Irish nominations as Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin lead charge

Ireland has had a record day at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, picking up 14 nominations for this year’s Oscars. Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Paul Mescal are all up for awards. And that’s just in the Oscars’ acting categories.

Farrell, Keoghan, Gleeson and Condon have all been nominated for their roles in The Banshees of Inisherin, whose writer and director, Martin McDonagh, was nominated for two awards. With additional nods for music and film editing, Banshees can now claim the record for the most nominations for an Irish film. Belfast and In the Name of the Father previously held the record, with seven nominations each.

An Cailín Ciúin becomes the first Irish-language film to be nominated as best international film. Paul Mescal has been nominated as best actor for his role in Aftersun. An Irish Goodbye has been shortlisted as best live-action short.

Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best movie

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelamans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated feature

Guillermo del Torro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Film editing

The Banshees of Insherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

International feature film

Argentine 1985

Close

EO

All Quiet on the Western Front

An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl

Original song

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

NaatuNaatu, RRR

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A House Made of Splinters

Fire of Love

Navalny

Documentary short

Haulout

The Martha Mitchell Effect

The Elephant Whispers

How Do You Measure a Year?

Stranger at the Gate

Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson

Knives Out: The Glass Onion

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Music

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris goes to Paris

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once