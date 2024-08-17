Poem of the Week: Gauze

First made of silk,
then cotton,
with its open weave,
the warp
of fine double threads
coiled
then crossed by the weft,
keeping lines
at an equal distance
to bind
the open wound,
bring healing,
its name from the ancient city
Ghazza.
Geraldine Mills is a poet and short story writer. Her most recent collection is When the Light: New and Selected Poems (Arlen House, 2023)
