Poem of the Week: Gauze

First made of silk,

then cotton,

with its open weave,

the warp

of fine double threads

coiled

then crossed by the weft,

keeping lines

at an equal distance

to bind

the open wound,

bring healing,

its name from the ancient city

Ghazza.



Geraldine Mills is a poet and short story writer. Her most recent collection is When the Light: New and Selected Poems (Arlen House, 2023)