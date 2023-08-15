Culture Night 2023 to see 1,800 events across Ireland in September

From left to right: Zeinab, R&B singer-songwriter, Sweetlemondae, rapper, Sarah Jane Foster, presenter, Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly, Candy Warhol, Drag Queen, Vithória Escobar, Top 8 Dancer, Angelique Ross and Michelle Thoburn, Síolta Circus and (in front) Favour Odusola and Vithória Escobar, Top 8 dancers during the launch of the national programme for Culture Night 2023 at The Complex, Smithfield on Tuesday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Some 1,800 events are being organised across Ireland for this year’s Culture Night which takes place on September 22nd.

Events will take place in both the Republic and in Northern Ireland with Belfast and Derry playing host to dozens of events.

Culture Night began in Dublin in 2006 with 40 events and has since expanded to all major towns and cities across Ireland.

Directed by the Arts Council of Ireland, the Culture Night programme is created in partnership with local authorities and cultural organisations throughout the island.

READ MORE

An estimated 742,000 people engaged with 1,700 Culture Night events in 2022. Last year saw the first night of late night events. This year 19 events will be hosted after 9pm and continue late into the night.

Among the events planned for this year are a hip hop festival in Limerick which will run late into the night and a circus festival in Tralee while the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) will examine the impact of climate change through a number of installations.

"It is one night for everybody. Look up https://t.co/5f7cHgwsX3, check out what your local community is doing for you and have a good time!"



- Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly



✨ #OneNightForAll #OícheDárSaol ✨@MaureenKennell5 @artscouncil_ie pic.twitter.com/PX42yyGCrv — Culture Night (@CultureNight) August 15, 2023

Speaking at the launch, Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly said the geographical spread of Culture Night is unique to Ireland whereas other countries have culture nights that are confined to the major cities. She said it will be “Ireland en féte” for one night and the public will see many of the fruits of the investment in the arts.

A special emphasis will be placed on attracting people under the age of 35 to the event.

Cork’s Marina Market will host Candy’s Sweet As Circus Cabaret featuring drag artists circus curiosities and burlesque beauties.

An Taibhdhearc will once again transform Galway’s Middle Street into a Pop up Gaeltacht with events and performances from acts including Tenzi Choegyai, Galaxy, 424 Brass Band and An Taibhdhearc youth actors

Among the events taking place regionally will be an evening with the author Colum McCann at the Fenagh Visitor Centre in Co Leitrim.

Derry will host Wall Dances performed by artists from Echo Echo projected upon the City Walls.