How to be a film extra: if you want to be cast in lots of things, don’t stand out

'While it would be difficult to make a full-time wage, it can be good for people with availability,' says Derek Quinn of MovieExtras.ie

With the Dublin International Film Festival in full swing, Derek Quinn of MovieExtras.ie has the background on how to get in front of the camera.

I’ve always fancied the limelight but I don’t think I have movie star looks

Then you’re exactly right for the job. Extras are all those “normal people” that add colour and texture to background scenes. You could even come to the fore as “that bloke who ordered coffee while our hero was trying to dismantle the bomb”. Speaking of which, MovieExtras cast the extras for Normal People ...

Next stop fame and fortune?

Not necessarily, MovieExtras holds casting days each month in Dublin, where you turn up, join and get your photo taken. Some extras agencies are free but MovieExtras charges a joining fee of €89.95, which will be refunded if you don’t get a job within a year. Quinn started out on set with 2002′s Veronica Guerin, and then “dabbled with various productions, but invariably was left on the cutting room floor”. So you do need patience. You’ll also need patience on set, as setting up shots can take hours and some scenes will be shot over repeatedly.

You’re losing me ...

Bear with me. As Quinn’s agency also casts adverts, and commercial films, there are thousands of days up for grabs, and that should rise with the increased Oscar-related focus on the Irish film industry. “It’s also worthwhile to keep an eye on Facebook for film production pages, which will include roles on smaller, low budget productions, and on film college sites to be involved in student productions,” says Quinn.

Are they looking for anything special?

“That’s what is so great about being an extra, it’s open to all ages, looks, shapes and sizes. We have homemakers, engineers, students, self-employed people, actors and doctors. We have newborn babies, to people in their 80s. And you don’t need any experience,” he adds. “You’ll be directed on the day.” A word of warning though, if you want to be cast in lots of things, stand back. Be too recognisable in one thing and there might not be space for you to blend in in the next.

Any other no-nos?

Stick to your commitment. If you’ve said you’ll be there, be there. Don’t take photos and never, never approach the stars. “Recent productions have starred Nicolas Cage, Russell Crowe and Maggie Smith. It is strictly prohibited to go up to them as they tend to be ‘in character’ during the day. In saying this, on most productions, the actors will go and meet the background artists and some allow selfies to be taken.”

I’m sold. Can I make a living at it?

“It is a casual job, due to the nature of filming. While it would be difficult to make a full-time wage, it can be good for people with availability, as it tends to be a day here and a day there. Still,” he adds, “most people will be offered several days a month and when we are busy it can be several offers a week.” Expect to earn €80-€120 per day for films, with adverts paying €200-€350 per day, according to Quinn.

And are there any extras for the extras?

In general, you’ll be expected to make your own way to set, unless it’s a remote location. Arrive early (often very early) for make-up and if it’s a costume production you’ll need to go to a wardrobe fitting in advance, which you’ll also be paid for. You don’t get to keep the costumes though: “If only,” says Quinn. “A lot of costume productions use original outfits which could cost €5,000 for a gown from the 19th century.”