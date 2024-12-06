Reports awaited in relation to defence of man (50) charged with attempted murder at Parnell Square

The incident occurred outside a school on the afternoon of November 23rd 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Lawyers are awaiting reports relating to the defence of a man accused of the attempted murder of three children and an assault on a care worker at Parnell Square in Dublin last year.

At a brief hearing this morning, lawyers acting for Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, said they will keep the court updated on progress at a hearing one week before Christmas.

Mr Bouchaker is charged with the attempted murder of two female children and one male child. He is also charged with assault causing serious harm to a care worker and possession or production of a knife. The incident occurred outside a school on the afternoon of November 23rd 2023.