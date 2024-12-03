Former IABA president Gerard O’Mahony sentenced to 39 months in prison for sexual assault

Former Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) president Gerard O’Mahony has been jailed for three years and three months for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman more than a decade ago.

O’Mahony, of Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, had denied the single charge of sexual assault on a date unknown between January 1st, 2009 and December 31st, 2010.

However, on the fifth day of his trial at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court the jury of 10 men and two women took just under four hours to unanimously find the 67-year-old guilty. O’Mahony had stepped aside from his position as IABA president ahead of the trial.

He was on Tuesday sentenced to four years, with the final nine months suspended due to his age and medical conditions.

During the trial, the complainant said O’Mahony had sexually assaulted her after spiking her drink when she called to ask him for a lift. He had told her to call him if she was ever unable to get a taxi and was stuck for lift home.

The woman said she felt “a little bit rocky” after the drink. “I ended up lying on my back and he asked me did I want to have sex, I said ‘No’ …. I felt disassociated, it was an out of body experience,” she said.

“All I can remember is that he took off one boot. I don’t remember anything else because I passed out … when I came to, my leggings and my underwear were down around my ankles and his head was between my legs.”

She said O’Mahony told her “it was just a bit of fun” but she told him that “it was not fun” and he texted her the next morning asking, “Do you remember last night?” and she replied ‘No, can you tell me?”

When she met O’Mahony later that day, he showed her an intimate photo of her on his phone. She asked him to delete the image, but he refused and it was later found by his wife and daughter.

