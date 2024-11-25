‘Consent is not talked about enough’: Dublin rally held in solidarity with Nikita Hand after Conor McGregor case

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: Protest group marches from Dublin City Hall to the Director of Public Prosecution's office in relation to the case taken by Nikita Hand against MMA fighter Conor McGregor. Photograph: Collins Photos

Days after the conclusion of the Conor McGregor civil assault case, hundreds of people have gathered in Dublin to protest over perceived shortcomings in the criminal justice system.

Organised by the Rosa Socialist Movement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, its organisers questioned the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) not to bring criminal charges against the mixed martial arts star.

Having reviewed the evidence in the case in 2020, the DPP decided not to recommend prosecuting Mr McGregor over sexual assault allegations from Nikita Hand.

[ Minister for Justice praises Nikita Hand’s bravery after victory in civil action against Conor McGregorOpens in new window ]

“There is a problem with the legal system. It’s absolutely horrendous for any victim of gender-based violence or homophobic violence to take a case through our courts,” Rosa member Ruth Coppinger told the crowd – estimated at between 200 and 300 people – which assembled in front of City Hall before marching to the DPP offices. “The levels of fortitude that you need are beyond comprehension.”

READ MORE

Speaking before the event began, Ms Coppinger questioned why detailed evidence in the McGregor case was sufficient for a civil jury but not to bring about criminal charges.

“This is not the first time. Many others have told me over the years that the DPP is not going to progress their case,” she said, while acknowledging the need for firm evidence in considering potential prosecutions.

Standards of proof must be beyond reasonable doubt in criminal trials, compared to a “balance of probability” in civil cases.

[ How Nikita Hand won her battle against Conor McGregorOpens in new window ]

When the DPP declined to recommend charges against Mr McGregor, Ms Hand was told that, with the assistance of a senior counsel, it was decided the evidence did not support a reasonable prospect of conviction. That position was upheld in review.

Monday evening’s demonstration was also addressed by Limerick woman Natasha O’Brien whose own case, in which she was beaten unconscious by a serving soldier, prompted controversy over the treatment of victims earlier this year.

“When survivors are thrown away by the system and continuously ignored and made feel invisible, and they have to go out and fight by themselves for justice, what is our country doing to protect us? Nothing,” she said.

Natasha O’Brien at the protest march: 'When survivors are thrown away by the system and continuously ignored and made feel invisible... what is our country doing to protect us? Nothing.' Photograph: Collins Photos

The demonstration was attended by many concerned about consent issues and gender-based violence more generally.

“I think there is too much violence against women. I don’t think consent is talked about enough,” said one woman named Anne. “I know several people [with experiences]. I have two daughters and I hear stories all the time.”

[ Conor McGregor to pay almost €250,000 damages to Nikita Hand after jury finds he assaulted her in Dublin hotelOpens in new window ]

Sharon Coughlan Gaynor of Haven Horizons, an organisation focused on the prevention of domestic abuse and coercive control, said it was “despicable” the amount of victims whose voices were not heard.

“We’re making very small inroads into getting where we need to be,” she said of changing behaviours. “But we’re still a long way off. There needs to be a lot more collaboration; people need to stop working in silos.”