Conor McGregor tells jury woman who alleges he raped her is ‘full of lies’

Conor McGregor (centre), pictured with his father Tony McGregor and solicitor Michael Staines has started giving evidence at the High Court on Wednesday afternoon

Conor McGregor has told a High Court jury that a woman who alleges she was raped by him in Dublin’s Beacon hotel is “full of lies”.

Mr McGregor said he had “athletic”, “vigorous”, “physical” and “prolonged” sex in a multitude of positions with Nikita Hand in the penthouse suite of the hotel on December 9th, 2018.

He was shocked when gardaí had shown him photos of bruising on Ms Hand, he said. He said the bruises may have been caused when Ms Hand took a “swan dive” into a bath in the suite on December 9th or while she was out partying from the night of December 8th.

“I’ll tell you where she did not get them, from me,” he told John Gordon SC, for Ms Hand.

Asked about Ms Hand’s claim that he had her in an arm lock during the alleged rape, he said: “Your client is full of lies. Everything is a lie.”

He had “fully consensual” sex with Ms Hand, he said. There was “not an iota of distress”, it was “all happy”, “fun”, “it was energetic”.

He said he did not see any blood or see or feel a tampon and there was “no sign of one” during sex with Ms Hand. “It wasn’t there when I was there.”

He said the tampon must have been introduced after he had sex with Ms Hand.

He had not seen any blood, he also said. He would not have sex if there was, he said.

Mr McGregor was being cross-examined in the continuing civil action for damages by Ms Hand, a 35-year-old hair colourist, against him and another man, James Lawrence, of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh.

Ms Hand is seeking damages for alleged separate sexual assaults of her by both men in Dublin’s Beacon Hotel on December 9th, 2018.

Both respondents have denied her claims.

The cross-examination of Mr McGregor continues on Thursday.

