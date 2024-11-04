Gerry Hutch released on €100,000 bail in Lanzarote

Gerry Hutch has strong ties to Lanzarote but still spends time in his native Dublin. Photograph: Collins/Dublin

Gerry Hutch, the Dublin criminal known as The Monk, has been released from prison after lodging €100,000 in bail.

The decision was taken by a court in the Lanzarote capital Arrecife on Monday following an appeal by Hutch last week.

The Canary Islands High Court press office said in a statement: “The Irish citizen remanded in custody in Lanzarote on October 25th as the alleged leader of an international criminal gang has been provisionally released on bail of €100,000 this morning, November 4th, after Court of Instruction Number Two in Arrecife upheld his appeal against the imprisonment order.

“The investigating magistrate took this decision after receiving a report from the Public Prosecutor’s Office which was favourable to the appeal.

READ MORE

“The Irish citizen is being investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a money laundering offence committed in the context of a criminal organisation.”

Hutch (61) was arrested on October 23rd with several other men under the Spanish money laundering investigation, which has been ongoing for more than two years.

Hutch is thought to have been obliged to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions and agreed to sign on at least twice a month at court, although that has not yet been confirmed by the authorities. It is not clear if he will have to remain in Lanzarote or can travel to the Spanish mainland.

Hutch has strong ties to Lanzarote, over many years, and has effectively retired there, though still spends time in his native Dublin. The Spanish police are investigating an alleged effort to launder money on the island by investing in, or buying, businesses as well as acquiring property there, where Hutch has a home. The inquiry resulted in a wave of searches in 2022.