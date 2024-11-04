Ballyseedy restaurant is wound up after boss pleads guilty to drugs haul

Nathan McDonnell (44) pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court last month to importing Methylamphetamine on October 16th, 2023, at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

The High Court has wound up a Co Kerry restaurant whose chief executive Nathan McDonnell pleaded guilty to drug importation and facilitating an organised crime gang in relation to the State’s largest crystal meth haul.

The court heard Ballyseedy Restaurants Ltd owed Revenue more than €1 million.

Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan made the order winding up the company after hearing a petition by Revenue.

Counsel for Revenue, Sally O’Neill, told the court that the company was incorporated in 2012 and had registered offices at Ballyseedy Home & Garden, Caherbreagh, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Counsel said the debt to Revenue was substantial and a demand for payment was made last July 9th.

She said there was €900,000 unpaid in fiduciary tax with €183,000 interest. She said it had not been paid.

Ms Justice O’Regan made the order winding up the company and appointed Myles Kirby as liquidator. Nathan McDonnell and Bernadette Falvey, who the court heard were directors of the company, were also ordered to each file a statement of affairs.

A newspaper notice posted at the end of September had informed outstanding creditors of Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd they could attend the High Court if they wished to make a submission on the petition to wind up the company.

On Monday when the court asked if there were any creditors in court, there was no answer and counsel for Revenue said she did not anticipate any opposition.

Mr McDonnell (44) of Ballyroe, Tralee, pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court last month to importing Methylamphetamine on October 16th, 2023, at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

The father-of-three also pleaded guilty to, while knowing the existence of a criminal organisation, he participated in or contributed to the commission of a serious offence by that organisation to wit the importation, sale and supply of controlled drugs between October 16th 2023 and February 12th, 2024.

He has been remanded in custody for sentencing.

In the wake of his arrest, Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd wrote to suppliers saying it was “unable” to pay any outstanding bills.

In a letter sent this week and published by Radio Kerry, suppliers were informed that “with a heavy heart” Ballyseedy Restaurant Ltd would cease trading from Sunday “due to circumstances beyond our control”.

The business would be transferred to Smaash Burger Limited, the letter said.

“However, amidst this transition, I regret to inform you that we will be unable to carry over any outstanding balances from Ballyseedy Restaurant Limited to Smaash Burger Ltd,” it said.

“We understand the impact the decision may have, and I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

His co-accused James Leen (41), Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co Kerry, faces five charges including one for directing the activities of a criminal organisation between February 7th 2023 and February 16th this year.

He denies that charges. His trial date has been set for October 2025.