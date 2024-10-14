Eight charged with alleged money laundering after Co Louth ‘gang activity’ investigation

Operation Stratus was established by the Garda to tackle feuding gangs in Drogheda.

Seven women and a man arrested as part of the Garda’s Operation Stratus, targeting organised criminal activity in Co Louth, have appeared in court on money laundering charges.

Each is accused of using the payment app Revolut for the alleged money laundering offences.

At Drogheda District Court on Monday, Micheala Fitzpatrick (32), Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, faced a total of nine charges, including three of money laundering and others relating to alleged organised crime and drug importation, possession and supply.

The money laundering offences she faces are alleged to have been committed between October 23rd, 2023, and January 19th, 2024. It is alleged she used accounts with PTSB, AIB and Revolut for the transactions.

She is also charged with participating in/facilitating organised crime on January 24th, 2021, as well as importing drugs, valued at over €13,000, with intent to supply, also on January 24th, 2021.

Ms Fitzpatrick is also charged with one charge of importation, contrary to Section 21 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, on January 24th, 2024, and a charge of possessing drugs with a value in excess of €13,000 with intent to supply on the same date.

Three other charges she is accused of, also allegedly committed on January 24th, 2021, include: possession with intent to supply contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act; unlawful possession contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977; possession of article – a phone - contrary to Section 183 Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Ms Fitzpatrick was remanded in custody by Judge Stephanie Coggans as the court did not have jurisdiction to grant bail on the charge of allegedly participating in/facilitating organised crime contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. She is due to appear before Drogheda District Court again next Monday, October 21st.

The seven other suspects who have been charged under Operation Stratus also appeared before Drogheda District Court on Monday morning.

Luke Lawless (30), Knockbrack Downs, Drogheda, was charged with two counts of money laundering between September 3rd, 2021, and March 31st, 2022, alleged via accounts held with Revolut and PTSB.

Leah Smith (26), St Cronan’s, Swords, was charged with one count of money laundering between July 7th, 2020, and January 23rd, 2021, via Revolut.

Annie Smith (28), The Alders Awoureen, Drogheda, faces one charge of money laundering between June 17th, 2020, and June 3rd, 2021, via Revolut.

Amy Rooney (30), Newtown Meadows, Drogheda, is charged with one count of money laundering between June 9th, 2020, and February 23rd, 2021, via Revolut.

Niamh McManus (37), Maudlines, Duleek, also faces one count of money laundering between February 2nd, 2021, and February 7th, 2022, via Revolut.

Marlena Aleksandrowicz, Bridgefield, Northwood, Santry, north Dublin, is also charged with a single count of money laundering between July 10th, 2020, and February 27th, 2021, via Revolut.

Jade Heeney (26), Hill of Rath, Drogheda, faces one charge of money laundering, between December 20th, 2020, and January 31st, 2021, via Revolut.

They were all remanded on bail to appear before the same court again on November 25th.

